Adrian Newey whisper hints Aston Martin still not ready for Max Verstappen

An interesting conversation between one F1 legend and Adrian Newey

F1 legend Riccardo Patrese has detailed a conversation with Adrian Newey, hinting Aston Martin wouldn’t be ready to accommodate Max Verstappen in 2026.

Newey is spearheading Aston Martin’s F1 design team after switching from Red Bull last year.

With new regulations coming into play next year, it should be a total reset for F1 and the sport’s pecking order.

Theoretically, it should allow Aston Martin to propel themselves back up the order and become a title-winning outfit.

Aston Martin have invested heavily, upgrading their Silverstone headquarters.

Alongside Newey, Enrico Cardile has joined from Ferrari, bolstering their design team.

Aston Martin are joining forces with Honda from next year, effectively becoming a works team.

While Aston Martin have been transformed, they still have the same driver line-up in 2026.

Aston Martin not ready for Verstappen

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll remain Aston Martin’s driver line-up for next year.

They have been teammates since the start of the 2023 F1 season.

Alonso’s peak performance remains in question, given that he’s now 44.

Stroll continues to underwhelm despite his impressive points tally this season.

There had been talk about Verstappen possibly joining the team in a record-breaking deal worth $1 billion.

However, Mercedes appeared to be better positioned to sign Verstappen than Aston Martin, before the Dutchman confirmed his Red Bull future in Hungary.

Speaking to RacingTipster, Patrese revealed that he talked to Newey at the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this year.

During that chat, Patrese claims they spoke about Aston Martin’s chances of success next year.

“I spoke with Adrian [Newey] at Goodwood, and he feels that next year they won’t be ready and not raise expectations,” Patrese said.

“If they come out and they are ready, it looks better for him! But he seemed honest when he said they would not be ready to go for the Championship.

“But you never know, because Adrian is incredible. Probably in his heart, he hopes to be ready already next year, but he doesn’t want to say that.

“He also said we are not ready to get [Max] Verstappen next year because he doesn’t think they can provide him with a winning car. This is what he says.

“Then we will see what will come out. He knows how strong Verstappen is, and if the car has the potential to win the championship, Verstappen can definitely be a choice for Aston Martin.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

