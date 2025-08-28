Lewis Hamilton “handling it in the wrong way” as insider questions his Ferrari approach

Ralf Schumacher weighs in on Lewis Hamilton's Ferrari struggles - and how he reacts

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Ralf Schumacher has backed Frederic Vasseur, questioning Lewis Hamilton’s handling of adversity during his debut season with Ferrari.

Hamilton has endured a disappointing first 14 races at Ferrari, failing to finish inside the top three in a grand prix.

While Hamilton appeared to make steady progress, his final two races before the summer break were disappointing.

The 40-year-old failed to make it beyond Q1 (or SQ1) at the Belgian Grand Prix.

Just a week later, Hamilton was knocked out in Q2 as Charles Leclerc clinched Ferrari’s first pole position of the year.

Hamilton’s early exit led to a remarkable series of comments from him, claiming that he’s now “useless”

Speaking on the Backstage Boxengasse podcast, Schumacher explained why he wasn’t surprised by Hamilton’s slow start - something he predicted ahead of the season.

“Hamilton finds himself in this situation, and you could have predicted it would take time,” Schumacher said.

“Of course, there was hope - probably Ferrari thought, ‘He’s a seven-time world champion, for a reason’. Sure, that’s true, but people forget that we don’t do testing anymore.

“That’s something that surprised me, and it’s also why I was surprised by the reaction to my thoughts on Lewis Hamilton’s move. Everyone immediately went overboard, as if I were criticizing him in some way. But unfortunately, it has turned out exactly that way.

“I would have wished otherwise, because Lewis Hamilton being successful at Ferrari would have been another boost for Formula 1, especially globally and in the American market. But things have turned out differently for now.”

Schumacher agrees with Vasseur

Vasseur accused Lewis Hamilton of “exaggerating” problems.

The Frenchman said, “Such a minimal time difference can ruin your whole weekend. It can be the difference between Q2 and Q3. Lewis sometimes exaggerates the problems he sees in the car.

“The team then naturally wants to respond and everyone jumps on the problem.”

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
© XPB Images

Schumacher has sided with Vasseur, stating that Hamilton’s reactions would be “too much” if he were Ferrari boss.

“I agree with what Fred Vasseur said, that Hamilton is handling it the wrong way,” Hamilton added.

“When you behave like he did -remember at the start of the year, there was already some mishandling - then rumors come up that he might retire, and he says, ‘I’m not retiring; now it really starts’.

“And three races later, he’s back in the same situation. Honestly, as a team boss, that would be too much for me.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Fernando Alonso delivers rare defence of Lewis Hamilton amid Ferrari struggles
2m ago
Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso
MotoGP News
Aleix Espargaro gets “rehab vibes” 10 days after vertebrae fractures
7m ago
Aleix Espargaro in training ten days after fractured Vertebrae (@AleixEspargaro Instagram)
F1 News
Fernando Alonso confident Alex Palou can “adapt very quickly” to F1
37m ago
Alex Palou
F1 News
Why Max Verstappen’s verdict on Sergio Perez is good news for Cadillac
37m ago
Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
“Hopping” hurts Brad Binder’s chances “but what can you do?”
48m ago
Brad Binder, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP

More News

F1 News
George Russell dismisses Lewis Hamilton’s “I am useless” comment as “nonsense”
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez: “Somebody will beat me with the same bike” in future
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia
F1 News
George Russell provides update on F1 contract negotiations with Mercedes
1h ago
George Russell, Mercedes
F1 News
Lando Norris responds to Jolyon Palmer’s ‘luck’ criticism in 2025 F1 title race
1h ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Bernie Ecclestone tells Lewis Hamilton to “quit” F1
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari