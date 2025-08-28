Ralf Schumacher launches fresh attack on Lance Stroll’s “disastrous qualifying record”

Ex-F1 driver Ralf Schumacher reiterated his opinion that Aston Martin must consider changing their driver line-up to win a world championship.

Aston Martin have had their eyes on 2026 as the year they become a consistent frontrunner in F1.

Vastly different technical regulations mean that F1’s pecking order will likely change.

Adrian Newey will design Aston Martin’s 2026 car for the first time.

The team will be powered by Honda starting next year, which is, in effect, a work deal.

One area that hasn’t changed since the start of 2023 is Aston Martin’s F1 driver line-up.

Fernando Alonso will remain alongside Lance Stroll next year.

At 44, Alonso is comfortably the oldest driver on the F1 grid.

While his performances have been impressive, his performance level relative to Max Verstappen or Charles Leclerc, for example, is unclear.

Stroll has failed to out-qualify Alonso in the last 27 races and has stagnated as a driver.

Speaking on the Backstage Boxengasse podcast, Schumacher sees the benefits of sticking with the same driver line-up.

However, he questioned whether it’s strong enough to take on the likes of McLaren.

“My view is that for 2026, with Fernando Alonso and also his son, if the car improves a bit, I think they won’t be too badly positioned that year, because everything is essentially new now,” Schumacher said.

“Adrian Newey is just getting started as well. That means 2026 will be an important year, where it might actually be wise not to make any changes.”

“The same applies to Lance Stroll, who, of course, has a disastrous qualifying record. That’s just the reality, even if his race performances are occasionally okay.

“You have to question that if you truly want a “six-star” season and eventually aim for the World Championship - you’ll likely need a stronger driver line-up overall.”

Schumacher doubles down

Schumacher has been vocally critical of Stroll in recent months.

The German was unimpressed with Stroll’s reaction over team radio following the British Grand Prix.

Schumacher’s comments led to Aston Martin refusing to speak to Sky in Hungary.

“That was my point, and I stand by it. I believe the current package won’t be enough to genuinely compete at the very front,” Schumacher added.

“That said, it must also be acknowledged that Stroll does well relative to the car and still delivers some good performances. But I think, in the end, the gap will be significant.”