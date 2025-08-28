Why Audi won’t let Nico Hulkenberg drive its 2026 F1 car in the simulator yet

Audi has decided not to let Nico Hulkenberg sample its 2026 Formula 1 car in the simulator just yet, as it is wary of him forming a “false impression” of its upcoming challenger.

F1 is set for one of its biggest overhauls ever next year, with new chassis and engine regulations set to fundamentally change the championship.

Several drivers have been able to complete early sim running with 2026 cars, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Williams duo Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz among the first to try out the new machinery.

The 2026 season will be especially significant for Audi as it enters F1 for the first time following its takeover of Sauber last year.

But with the development of its 2026 car at an early stage, and significant changes expected in the coming months, Audi and Sauber think it’s too early for its star driver Hulkenberg to drive the car in a virtual environment.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Asked if he had already tried Audi’s 2026 F1 car in the simulator, Hulkenberg told media, including Crash.net, “Soon.

“At the moment it's still evolving quite a lot and quickly, so they [the team] don't want to give a false impression and false references. That's why we are still holding back a little bit at the moment.”

As the second half of the season begins in Zandvoort, teams and drivers are increasingly diverting their attention to the new ruleset.

However, Hulkenberg stressed that he is “still very much focused on the present.”

The initial driver feedback on 2026 F1 cars has been largely negative, with Leclerc most notably stating that it’s “not the most enjoyable I’ve driven”.

There are also concerns from some quarters about cars running out of battery power in the middle of straights, forcing drivers to lift and coast to save energy.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Hulkenberg, however, insisted he would rather withhold judgement until he can experience the car for himself in the simulator, and later on track in January when pre-season testing begins.

“To be honest, I don't care about what others say,” he quipped. “When you eventually drive the simulator and you get what you get, you have certain views and feelings about it, it's certainly going to be different. I think that's to be expected.

“But then come next year when we hit the track in real life again, it's all quite new. So it's just about exploring, learning and adapting quickly to these new regulations. “