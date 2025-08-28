Cadillac criticised for overlooking midfield star to lead F1 team in 2026

Should Cadillac have signed his midfield F1 star instead of Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez?

Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg
Sergio Perez and Nico Hulkenberg

F1 legend Riccardo Patrese has criticised Cadillac, describing their first driver line-up as “nothing special.”

On Tuesday, Cadillac announced Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez as their F1 driver line-up for 2026.

Bottas and Perez are two F1 veterans, winning multiple races for Mercedes and Red Bull, respectively.

Bottas showed in his final season at Sauber that he still has the speed to compete in F1, even if he failed to score a single point.

Perez’s reputation has only been enhanced by Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson’s Red Bull struggles.

Before Red Bull, Perez was known as F1’s ‘king of the midfield’, often over-performing in subpar machinery.

Cadillac’s line-up has led to a mixed reaction.

Some feel it makes sense for Cadillac to opt for two experienced, reliable drivers.

It can be argued that Bottas and Perez are the quickest options available on the market.

However, Cadillac have been possibly too conservative and a new team on the grid should have opened up an opportunity for a young driver.

Patrese’s suggestion

Patrese feels that Cadillac should have opted for Sauber’s Nico Hulkenberg.

Hulkenberg scored his maiden F1 podium at the 2025 British Grand Prix, finishing third.

The German out-performed Perez during their three years as teammates at Force India.

“If the team wants to sleep a little bit, probably that is a good choice. I mean, Bottas and Perez?,” Patrese told RacingTipster.

“They already proved they are good drivers, but nothing special. I don’t know. The problem is, if they don’t get them, who will they get? But Nico Hulkenburg. They should go for him.

“Between Bottas and Perez, I should get Hulkenberg. I think Hulkenberg proved himself again at Silverstone. Ten years ago, I think he really showed he had the potential to be very good.

“If they look for an experienced driver because they have to build a new car, my first choice should be Hulkenberg. Then maybe, Perez, or Bottas. But Bottas and Perez together? I don’t know.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

