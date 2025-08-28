Signed Michael Schumacher F1 suit could fetch over €60,000 at Italian GP auction

Michael Schumacher memorabilia will be auctioned at next weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, with the standout item being a signed race suit worn by the seven-time world champion during his first Ferrari title-winning season in 2000.

A selection of rare items will be auctioned and hosted at the Schumacher Lounge at Monza.

The big money item is expected to be a signed race suit from the 2000 Hungarian Grand Prix, worn by Michael Schumacher in his first title-winning campaign with the Scuderia.

Other items include a signed 2002 F1 season helmet worn at the Hungarian and Italian grands prix.

Schumacher’s Benetton overalls from 1995 are also up for auction, with a starting bid of €44,000.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

A significant portion of the proceeds will go to the Keep Fighting Foundation.

The Schumacher family set up the foundation in 2017, continuing the charitable work of the F1 legend.

The former Ferrari and Mercedes driver has not been seen in public since his skiing accident in 2013.

Bonhams will be responsible for the auction, which will take place next weekend.

James Garguilo, specialist at the Bonhams | Cars Automobilia Department, said: “This auction is a once-in-a-lifetime chance for fans and collectors to own a piece of Formula 1 history.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Each race suit reflects the legacy of a driver who inspired generations, not only with his skill on the track but with his passion for the sport.

Sabine Kehm, MD of the Keep Fighting Foundation, added: “This is the first time the Keep Fighting Foundation and Michael’s family has supported this type of experience.

“We are delighted that, 25 years on from his first World Drivers’ Championship title with Ferrari, we can celebrate his racing career at Monza, where so many important memories meet.”