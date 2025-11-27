Oscar Piastri reveals McLaren’s stance on helping Lando Norris after Vegas DSQs

Oscar Piastri has revealed McLaren had a “very brief discussion” about favouring one driver in the 2025 F1 title race.

McLaren saw both of their cars disqualified from the Las Vegas Grand Prix due to excessive plank wear.

Lando Norris had finished second behind Max Verstappen, while Piastri came home fourth.

Without the disqualifications, Norris would have had a 30-point lead heading into Qatar this weekend.

However, that’s been reduced to 24 points over Piastri and Verstappen, who are now level on points with two rounds to go.

With Verstappen still a factor in the title race, some pundits have suggested McLaren should favour Norris to ensure he gets the title over the line.

McLaren famously lost out on the 2007 title to Kimi Raikkonen by not backing either Lewis Hamilton or Fernando Alonso.

The same could happen this year, although Norris would need another DNF — or a shocker — to surrender the lead with 58 points still on the table.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s Qatar GP, Piastri confirmed that McLaren discussed internally whether to implement team orders.

“We’ve had a very brief discussion and the answer is no,” Piastri said.

“I’m still equal on points with Max and got a decent shot of still winning it if things go my way. “That’s how we play it.”

Piastri on double DSQ

McLaren’s double disqualification in Las Vegas had a positive effect on Piastri’s title chances.

Without it, he would have been 30 points off, rather than 24 points.

Piastri sees it as a “net negative”, given Verstappen is level on points with him heading into Qatar.

“Ultimately, it’s never a good thing,” Piastri added. “Having the result we had, yes, it prevents me from losing those six points to Lando.

“It also brings Max much closer into the fight. Overall, it’s still a net negative.

“Obviously, just a pretty difficult weekend for the team and a painful ending.”