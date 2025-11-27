Lando Norris busts McLaren myth about double DSQ blunder

Lando Norris has rubbished suggestions McLaren have been left compromised by their double disqualification at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Norris and McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri finished were thrown out of the results after their MCL39s were found to have excessive plank wear, having finished second and fourth respectively.

This has prompted claims that McLaren may have to run their cars more consecutive at the final rounds in Qatar and Abu Dhabi and therefore could lose competitiveness.

Former Jordan and Jaguar F1 technical director Gary Anderson said McLaren would be left “compromised” by the blunder.

But Norris has downplayed such theories ahead of this weekend’s penultimate round of the season, the Qatar Grand Prix.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Asked if McLaren could be slower because they will have to increase their ride height, Norris told Sky Sports F1: “No, we will probably be quicker by the fact we have to put it up because we won’t have to back off everyone.

“Everyone thinks it will make us slower, but it’ll probably make us quicker.”

McLaren's safety precautions were not enough

Norris admitted McLaren realised they were in trouble in Las Vegas.

“From what I had to do in the race, there was already some expectation that it might happen,” he explained.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“So it wasn’t a shock, it wasn’t a surprise. We knew we had encountered more issues than we ever expected during the race. Already the expectation that some things might not be as we expect.

“Maybe it would have hurt more if we had won the race but we didn’t. It doesn’t change anything so there’s no point being too sad about it. Of course, everyone in the team was gutted about the result because there’s a lot of effort that goes into it, it’s the same for everyone.

“It was frustrating but actually I was quite okay. Just excited to go again this weekend. It doesn’t change anything, I want to try and win in Qatar and I want to try and win in Abu Dhabi. It sucks but that’s life sometimes.”

Norris eyeing early F1 coronation

The disqualifications leave Norris 24 points clear of Piastri and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen with a maximum 58 still up for grabs in Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

Norris is aware he could be crowned world champion for the first time as early as this weekend in Qatar, but he is not letting such thoughts change his approach.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve never been in this situation before but I’m excited, it’s exciting for everyone,” Norris said.

“I certainly would have liked to have the 30-point gap instead of the 24 ahead of whoever it is. But it makes it more exciting for you guys I guess, so good for you.

“I’ll just try and do the same thing, I’ll focus on getting a good qualifying and race and just take one step at a time.

“The earlier I can do it the better but at the same time that doesn’t change how I do anything. I just need to try to win, as simple as that.”