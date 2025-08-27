McLaren confirm team name will change in F1 2026

McLaren will introduce a new official team name next season.

Mastercard will be added as the Official Naming Partner of the team in F1 2026.

The team will be known from next year as McLaren Mastercard Formula 1 Team.

McLaren and Mastercard linked up last year in a multi-year commitment but this will take a sizable step up in 2026.

Mastercard will launch an initiative called ‘Team Priceless’ “that will allow papaya fans to get closer to the team and action throughout the race calendar and experience a curated programme of activities”.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri will be a part of a special event ahead of this weekend’s F1 Dutch Grand Prix to launch the new chapter in this partnership.

Zak Brown, CEO of McLaren Racing, said: “There is no one more important to us than our awesome fans, so I could not be more delighted to enter this next chapter in our partnership with Mastercard with a promise to our papaya family around the world: that we will continue to put our fans first, bring them even closer to the team, and offer incredible experiences.

“Mastercard is a fantastic partner who shares our passion and values, so to have them on board as naming partner will offer us the perfect launch pad to keep pushing on and off track - and I cannot wait to see Team Priceless come to life in 2026.”

Raja Rajamannar, Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for Mastercard, said: “Our partnership has been grounded in putting fans in pole position since day one, and becoming the Official Naming Partner of the McLaren Formula 1 Team takes that commitment to the next level.

“McLaren Racing represents the pinnacle of innovation, precision, and performance, values that mirror our own as we push boundaries and delivering winning experiences.

“Collaborations like Team Priceless reflect those values and give fans plenty to look forward to for this season and many more.”

McLaren are enjoying an outstanding 2025, having developed the fastest car in F1 at the midway stage of last year.

They did enough in 2024 to edge Red Bull for the constructors' championship although Norris fell short in challenging Max Verstappen for the drivers' title.

This year, McLaren have no challengers in retaining their constructors' title.

They are also set to crown the drivers' champion - Piastri currently has a narrow lead from Norris at the top of the championship. Verstappen trails Piastri by 97 points.

But when their team name officially changes to incorporate Mastercard next year, the F1 2026 regulations will kick in.

That will offer McLaren's rivals a key opportunity to level the playing field and build the best package to dominate the next era of F1.