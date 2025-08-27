Sergio Perez points to Mission Impossible for Max Verstappen Red Bull teammates

Sergio Perez comments on 'development curve' at Red Bull

Verstappen, Perez
Verstappen, Perez

Sergio Perez has pointed to the fate of his Red Bull successors as he nears a return to F1.

Perez lost his Red Bull race seat at the end of last season after a long period of poor performance.

Liam Lawson was thrown in alongside Max Verstappen but lasted just two disastrous grands prix at the start of 2025.

Yuki Tsunoda has since been in the second Red Bull but has also fared poorly and there is speculation about whether he will make the F1 2026 driver line-up.

The second seat at Red Bull is notorious for chewing up and spitting out good drivers, including Alex Albon even before Perez.

Sergio Perez points to 'development curve' at Red Bull

Perez, Verstappen
Perez, Verstappen

Sergio Perez will be back driving for Cadillac in 2026 but has considered why he is not alone in struggling to handle the second Red Bull car.

"I think it's just the whole dynamics of the team,” Perez told Sky Sports about why the role is so challenging.

"Everything is driven… obviously they have a unique talent over there with Max and everything and when you get there, the development curve they have, it's very difficult for the second driver that is there to basically adapt to the car.

"It's a very unique car, very unique driving style that I managed to survive for many years but it's difficult and it's the way it works, and you've seen it with great drivers before my time or even after my time.

"I think Yuki and Liam, they've scored [seven] points or something like that.

"So it is very, very difficult, very tricky and they're fantastic drivers, you know, but it's just the way it is to drive it.”

Perez’s inability to frequently score points last season was a key reason that Red Bull conceded the constructors’ championship to McLaren.

But even with Perez sidelined, Red Bull’s plight has got even worse.

Their RB21 has been extremely problematic this season, even for Verstappen who is 97 points from championship leader Oscar Piastri.

It has thrown new light onto what Perez achieved at Red Bull and how his time ended.

At his peak he was a valuable No2 driver who brilliantly defended against Lewis Hamilton at the notorious 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to help Verstappen win his first F1 title.

After one season off the grid, Perez and Valtteri Bottas have been signed up as Cadillac’s drivers.

His experience and potential to steer development is a crucial reason that Perez stood out to F1’s newest team.

With some doubt over Red Bull’s second driver - and their car’s competitiveness when the F1 2026 regulations begin - Perez will be a familiar face when he lines up in a rival car.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
McLaren confirm team name will change in F1 2026
1h ago
McLaren
RR Results
2025 Classic TT: Wednesday Races Results
1h ago
Nathan Harrison, 2025 Classic TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
RR
2025 Classic TT: Wednesday Races LIVE UPDATES
1h ago
Michael Dunlop, 2025 Classic TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
F1 News
Sergio Perez points to Mission Impossible for Max Verstappen Red Bull teammates
3h ago
Verstappen, Perez
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton told he missed Michael Schumacher-style trick in Ferrari switch
3h ago
Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton

More News

F1 News
Toto Wolff reveals true feelings about losing Valtteri Bottas to Cadillac F1
4h ago
Valtteri Bottas and Toto Wolff
RR News
Davey Todd learns damage from BSB crash as he returns to Classic TT
4h ago
Davey Todd
MotoGP News
Genius trick from Ducati engineers gave Marc Marquez an edge at Balaton Park
5h ago
Ducati
F1 News
Adrian Newey whisper hints Aston Martin still not ready for Max Verstappen
5h ago
Adrian Newey
RR News
Major Classic TT schedule change as Formula 1 TT cancelled
5h ago
John McGuinness, 2019 Classic TT