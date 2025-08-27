Sergio Perez points to Mission Impossible for Max Verstappen Red Bull teammates

Sergio Perez has pointed to the fate of his Red Bull successors as he nears a return to F1.

Perez lost his Red Bull race seat at the end of last season after a long period of poor performance.

Liam Lawson was thrown in alongside Max Verstappen but lasted just two disastrous grands prix at the start of 2025.

Yuki Tsunoda has since been in the second Red Bull but has also fared poorly and there is speculation about whether he will make the F1 2026 driver line-up.

The second seat at Red Bull is notorious for chewing up and spitting out good drivers, including Alex Albon even before Perez.

Sergio Perez points to 'development curve' at Red Bull

Sergio Perez will be back driving for Cadillac in 2026 but has considered why he is not alone in struggling to handle the second Red Bull car.

"I think it's just the whole dynamics of the team,” Perez told Sky Sports about why the role is so challenging.

"Everything is driven… obviously they have a unique talent over there with Max and everything and when you get there, the development curve they have, it's very difficult for the second driver that is there to basically adapt to the car.

"It's a very unique car, very unique driving style that I managed to survive for many years but it's difficult and it's the way it works, and you've seen it with great drivers before my time or even after my time.

"I think Yuki and Liam, they've scored [seven] points or something like that.

"So it is very, very difficult, very tricky and they're fantastic drivers, you know, but it's just the way it is to drive it.”

Perez’s inability to frequently score points last season was a key reason that Red Bull conceded the constructors’ championship to McLaren.

But even with Perez sidelined, Red Bull’s plight has got even worse.

Their RB21 has been extremely problematic this season, even for Verstappen who is 97 points from championship leader Oscar Piastri.

It has thrown new light onto what Perez achieved at Red Bull and how his time ended.

At his peak he was a valuable No2 driver who brilliantly defended against Lewis Hamilton at the notorious 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to help Verstappen win his first F1 title.

After one season off the grid, Perez and Valtteri Bottas have been signed up as Cadillac’s drivers.

His experience and potential to steer development is a crucial reason that Perez stood out to F1’s newest team.

With some doubt over Red Bull’s second driver - and their car’s competitiveness when the F1 2026 regulations begin - Perez will be a familiar face when he lines up in a rival car.

