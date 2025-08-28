Bernie Ecclestone tells Lewis Hamilton to “quit” F1

Former Formula 1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone believes time has come for Lewis Hamilton to hang up his helmet and retire from the series.

Ecclestone made the comments after a difficult first half of the season for Hamilton at Ferrari, where the seven-time world champion has yet to score a podium and has largely trailed teammate Charles Leclerc.

Hamilton has himself admitted to underperforming, branding himself “useless” in an unusually self-critical remark following Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying.

According to Ecclestone, the 40-year-old has lost his focus in F1 and his priorities have shifted with time.

“[It has] nothing to do with age,” Ecclestone told Sport.de. "You get tired, and Formula 1 is no longer the only thing in your life. I think he's lost his focus. Twenty years is a long time, and we have a lot of young drivers in Formula 1 now.

“[There is] danger that if he continues for another year or year and a half and hasn't improved by then, people will forget him and his achievements."

Asked what advice he would give to the seven-time world champion, Ecclestone added: "He should quit.

"Take off the gloves, be proud of what has been achieved and retire."

Ecclestone had been a major supporter of Hamilton early in his career and was one of the few to back his switch to Mercedes in 2013.

But in recent years he has become more critical, suggesting in June that Hamilton was “fortunate” to win titles during an era “when there wasn’t so much competition.”

His scepticism has extended to Hamilton’s short stint at Ferrari, claiming both driver and team must be “disappointed” with their lack of success in 2025.

"The most embarrassing thing, in my opinion, for Lewis and Ferrari is that they believed he would be able to deliver all the things that were necessary,” he said.

“They must be disappointed that what was supposed to be delivered was not delivered."

Nevertheless, Ecclestone clarified that Hamilton has “done a great job” in F1 since his debut in 2007, adding that “he has taken Formula 1 even further with his style and his performances."