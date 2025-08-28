Lando Norris responds to Jolyon Palmer’s ‘luck’ criticism in 2025 F1 title race

Lando Norris has responded to Jolyon Palmer’s suggestion that luck is behind his close 2025 F1 title battle with Oscar Piastri, saying it comes down to “hard work”.

Norris sits just nine points behind teammate Piastri in the race for this year’s F1 title.

The British driver has won three of the last four races, meaning momentum is firmly on his side.

Norris came out on top in Hungary after gambling on a one-stop strategy.

Norris’ poor start meant he was forced to take a risk with strategy, and it ultimately paid both.

When reflecting on the season so far, Palmer, who is a pundit for F1 TV, pointed out instances of bad luck for Piastri, and that the Australian’s lead in the championship should be over 60 points.

Ahead of this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, Norris was asked about Piastri’s comments and whether he has been fortunate this season.

“I mean I did roll the dice, yes. I’ve certainly had a little bit of luck” Norris said. “I’ve also been unlucky but that’s life. I can’t choose those things. I am lucky that I have been with McLaren for the last seven years. I could not be with McLaren as well for the last five years.

“I’ve made good decisions I like to believe and I back myself to make good decisions along the way and this year. I’ve improved as a driver this year. I’ve had a car which I’ve found a lot trickier to drive just as much as everyone complains when they have a car which doesn’t suit them or drive as well as they’d like. I had that a little bit at the beginning and made some good steps forward, have some good races.

“I wouldn’t have won in Budapest if I didn’t improve on those myself and that wasn’t luck. That’s hard work, a lot of dedication with my engineers and my team - both at the track and away from it. I would say I’ve had a little bit of luck here and there but everyone needs a little bit in their life but so has every single driver at some races here and there.

“I have also made good decisions, kept myself out of trouble, stuck by the rules. All of those things are part of being a racing driver. At times, they’ve given me points so that’s also down to me doing a good job at times.”

No regrets for Norris

It’s been far from a perfect season for Lando Norris.

Norris pinpointed an error on his final lap in sprint qualifying in China and his crash with Piastri in Canada as his most costly moments so far.

“I mean could I have at times made maybe better decisions? I think so. If I had that thought a little bit more at the time,” he added.

“Probably the main one was China sprint qualifying. I think my lap was good enough for pole until the final hairpin where I locked up. If I had that thought just before the braking [zone]. I lost eight points there. If I go back to Canada. If I could re-run that and just be a little bit smarter and not take as much risk, could I have not lost quite a few point there?

“Yes. I wouldn’t say I regret those moments. Do I wish it changed? Do I wish it was better? Do I wish I could do it again? Yes but at the same time I don’t reget making those decisions at the time because I think that’s me. That’s life and that’s the way it goes sometimes.”