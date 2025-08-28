George Russell provides update on F1 contract negotiations with Mercedes

George Russell has revealed that talks with Mercedes about a new Formula 1 contract are “moving in the right direction” and they are getting closer to being on the “same page”.

Russell is set to agree terms to continue with Mercedes for 2026 and beyond after the Brackley-based team finally gave up on poaching Max Verstappen from Red Bull.

At the previous round in Hungary, team boss Toto Wolff stated in no uncertain terms that both Russell and Kimi Antonelli will remain at Mercedes next year, but stopped short of revealing when new deals with the pair will be signed.

Speaking at Zandvoort on Thursday, Russell said that negotiations with Mercedes were paused while he was on holiday during the summer break, but stressed that there is no rush to sort the contract immediately.

“Naturally, we wanted to take the summer off to sort of relax and reset but [the negotiations are] positively moving in the right direction,” he said.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“But as there is no time pressure from the team side and no time pressure from our side, we're sort of ensuring it's done properly. Of course, you are sort of juggling priorities. It's not like the world stops to sort the contract.

“We've got to worry about race weekends, we're focusing on future development, already looking ahead to next year, sponsorship days. So things sometimes do take longer than you would anticipate, but they're positively going in the right direction.

Russell explained that it was his decision not to engage in contract talks immediately after the Hungarian GP, but revealed that negotiations resumed this week after he returned from holiday and are now heading in the right direction..

“There's a lot more to our role than just driving the cars on a Sunday afternoon, and those conversations have really been picked up this week, not really through the break because that was more my decision. I wanted to take the time off,” he explained.

“Toto and the team were very willing to work through the summer break to come to a sort of resolution, but I wanted to take that time because those two weeks are pretty precious for all of us.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“As I said, [talks are] moving in a positive direction. So, I think we're getting closer to being on the same page with a few things and hopefully in the coming…. realistically we're talking maybe number of weeks before anything really happens, but there's no major rush and I don't want to really put a timeline on it.

“When it will happen, it will happen. f that's next week, 1 month, 2 months, 3 months, it'll be what it will be.”

Russell is currently in his seventh season in F1, and his stock has risen after he successfully took over the mantle of team leader following Lewis Hamilton’s departure to Ferrari.

The four-time grand prix winner said his ultimate goal is to win a world championship with Mercedes, which has backed him since his early days in motorsport.

However, he also stressed that it’s important for him to have a car with which he can achieve his goals as he inches closer to his 30s.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Asked if the length of the contract is an obstacle in agreeing terms with Mercedes, the Briton said: “No, not at all, to be honest. I think there's pros and cons into having short term, long term [deals],

“For me this season has proved more than ever. Ultimately it always comes down to performance. The number that is stated in the contract is ultimately just a number, but it's obviously something I'm thinking about what I want if...

“The truth is I want to win with Mercedes. I want to win a world championship, and that is my number one goal, and I hope that to [happen] here with the team.

“But of course I'm 28 next year. I'm still feeling pretty young, but at some point I need to make sure everything is right and we're all heading in the right direction.

“So as I said, I hope that can be with Mercedes.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT