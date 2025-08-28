Fernando Alonso delivers rare defence of Lewis Hamilton amid Ferrari struggles

Fernando Alonso defends Lewis Hamilton after a tough start to his Ferrari career

Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso
Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso has backed former F1 teammate Lewis Hamilton to rediscover his form at Ferrari, insisting the seven-time world champion has “nothing to prove” despite his struggles in 2025.

Hamilton has endured a difficult first season at Ferrari, failing to finish on the podium so far this season.

While Hamilton has tasted success in a sprint race, it’s been mostly an underwhelming campaign for the 40-year-old.

Hamilton’s last two races before the summer break were disappointing.

Hamilton was eliminated early in the two qualifying sessions at Spa-Francorchamps.

Although an inspired strategy call propelled him back up the order on the Sunday.

It wasn’t the case in Hungary, as he was knocked out in Q2.

Hamilton was lapped and finished outside the points, whereas teammate Charles Leclerc led the race from pole position before dropping back to fourth.

Alonso: Hamilton-Ferrari combo deserves respect

Fernando Alonso has been critical of Lewis Hamilton over the years, often siding with Max Verstappen.

Hamilton beat the Spaniard in his rookie season at McLaren in 2007.

Since then, the pair have remained rivals.

However, Alonso and Hamilton have had contrasting fortunes.

Alonso hasn’t won a race in F1 since 2013, while since then, Hamilton has won six F1 world titles.

It appears that Alonso empathises with Hamilton, given he spent five seasons at Ferrari before leaving the team for McLaren-Honda.

Speaking ahead of the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, Alonso said that Hamilton “doesn’t need to prove anything”.

He hailed Hamilton as an “incredible driver” and that the Hamilton-Ferrari combination still deserves a lot of “respect”.

“I think from the outside you never know for sure what is going on but Lewis doesn’t need to prove anything,” Alonso said.

“He’s an incredible driver and he will figure out sooner or later to be at the top pace. He and Ferrari will be always a combo that you need to respect a lot.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton pledges to have more ‘fun’ after Ferrari pressure admission
2m ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Fernando Alonso delivers rare defence of Lewis Hamilton amid Ferrari struggles
7m ago
Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso
MotoGP News
Aleix Espargaro gets “rehab vibes” 10 days after vertebrae fractures
12m ago
Aleix Espargaro in training ten days after fractured Vertebrae (@AleixEspargaro Instagram)
F1 News
Fernando Alonso confident Alex Palou can “adapt very quickly” to F1
42m ago
Alex Palou
F1 News
Why Max Verstappen’s verdict on Sergio Perez is good news for Cadillac
42m ago
Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen

More News

MotoGP News
“Hopping” hurts Brad Binder’s chances “but what can you do?”
53m ago
Brad Binder, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
George Russell dismisses Lewis Hamilton’s “I am useless” comment as “nonsense”
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez: “Somebody will beat me with the same bike” in future
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia
F1 News
George Russell provides update on F1 contract negotiations with Mercedes
1h ago
George Russell, Mercedes
F1 News
Lando Norris responds to Jolyon Palmer’s ‘luck’ criticism in 2025 F1 title race
2h ago
Lando Norris