This remarkable Williams stat shows their incredible progress under James Vowles

Williams have enjoyed a remarkable 2025 F1 season and, with eight races remaining, they’ve hit an impressive milestone.

Alex Albon continued his strong season with seventh place at the Italian Grand Prix.

A long first stint on the hard tyre allowed Albon to jump a number of Williams’ midfield rivals, including Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto.

Albon rejoined on fresh medium tyres and overtook Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli for seventh.

Albon’s latest big result cements Williams’ position in P5 in the constructors’ championship.

Williams haven’t finished fifth in the constructors’ standings since 2017.

With eight races remaining, Williams have already scored 86 points.

From 2018 to 2024, Williams scored 84 points, highlighting the impressive progress they’ve made under James Vowles.

Williams F1 recent seasons

2025 - 86 points (5th)

2024 - 17 points (9th)

2023 - 28 points (7th)

2022 - 8 points (10th)

2021 - 23 points (8th)

2020 - 0 points (10th)

2019 - 1 point (10th)

2018 - 7 points (10th)

Vowles joined Williams at the start of 2023, taking over from Jost Capito.

His first season already marked an improvement, securing seventh in the standings.

However, Williams scored just 28 points - 27 of which were scored by Albon.

2024 proved to be a step back for the Grove-based outfit, slipping to ninth in the order.

The arrival of Carlos Sainz was a sign of Williams’ intent and belief in the project.

While Sainz has struggled for results, the team has delivered with this year’s car.

Williams haven’t upgraded their car since before the summer break, with full focus on next year.

Vowles’ vision was always to focus on 2026 and 2027, rather than this year, despite their lofty championship position ahead of next weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

“Everything is switched off, it’s already done, it’s decided, and that was done in agreement with the shareholders,” Vowles told reporters before the summer break.

“I really enjoy the fact we’re fifth this year, I think it’s a fantastic element for ourselves, our partners, for anyone associated with us, but the goal of this team is to win World Championships, and you’re simply not going to do that by continuing to fight for a position or two in a Constructors’ Championship.

“So that decision was taken in January, and the pathway we’re on is actually this update we did, the element, it wasn’t even guaranteed we would update. There were a few bits that we did with the tunnel across January, February, and March. That’s it.

“We’re not doing anything more. I won’t do anything more. If that results in us being sixth in the championship, so be it.”