This remarkable Williams stat shows their incredible progress under James Vowles

An impressive season from Williams despite their focus being on 2026 and 2027

Williams boss James Vowles
Williams boss James Vowles

Williams have enjoyed a remarkable 2025 F1 season and, with eight races remaining, they’ve hit an impressive milestone.

Alex Albon continued his strong season with seventh place at the Italian Grand Prix.

A long first stint on the hard tyre allowed Albon to jump a number of Williams’ midfield rivals, including Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto.

Albon rejoined on fresh medium tyres and overtook Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli for seventh.

Albon’s latest big result cements Williams’ position in P5 in the constructors’ championship.

Williams haven’t finished fifth in the constructors’ standings since 2017.

With eight races remaining, Williams have already scored 86 points.

From 2018 to 2024, Williams scored 84 points, highlighting the impressive progress they’ve made under James Vowles.

Williams F1 recent seasons

2025 - 86 points (5th)

2024 - 17 points (9th)

2023 - 28 points (7th)

2022 - 8 points (10th)

2021 - 23 points (8th)

2020 - 0 points (10th)

2019 - 1 point (10th)

2018 - 7 points (10th)

Vowles joined Williams at the start of 2023, taking over from Jost Capito.

His first season already marked an improvement, securing seventh in the standings.

Williams
Williams

However, Williams scored just 28 points - 27 of which were scored by Albon.

2024 proved to be a step back for the Grove-based outfit, slipping to ninth in the order.

The arrival of Carlos Sainz was a sign of Williams’ intent and belief in the project.

While Sainz has struggled for results, the team has delivered with this year’s car.

Williams haven’t upgraded their car since before the summer break, with full focus on next year.

Vowles’ vision was always to focus on 2026 and 2027, rather than this year, despite their lofty championship position ahead of next weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

“Everything is switched off, it’s already done, it’s decided, and that was done in agreement with the shareholders,” Vowles told reporters before the summer break.

“I really enjoy the fact we’re fifth this year, I think it’s a fantastic element for ourselves, our partners, for anyone associated with us, but the goal of this team is to win World Championships, and you’re simply not going to do that by continuing to fight for a position or two in a Constructors’ Championship.

“So that decision was taken in January, and the pathway we’re on is actually this update we did, the element, it wasn’t even guaranteed we would update. There were a few bits that we did with the tunnel across January, February, and March. That’s it.

“We’re not doing anything more. I won’t do anything more. If that results in us being sixth in the championship, so be it.”

This remarkable Williams stat shows incredible progress under James Vowles
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

Moto3 News
Marc Marquez protege’s Moto3 future and new team-mate announced
5m ago
2026 Aspar Moto2 and Moto3 line-up
F1 News
Bernie Ecclestone hints at McLaren bias in F1 title race after team orders
31m ago
Bernie Ecclestone
F1 News
This remarkable Williams stat shows their incredible progress under James Vowles
1h ago
Williams boss James Vowles
WSBK News
Jonathan Rea hints at “missing facts” in Barni World Superbike links
1h ago
Jonathan Rea, Yamaha World Superbike team, 2025
MotoGP News
Jack Miller jokes of “inferior feeling” as Toprak Razgatlioglu’s MotoGP team-mate
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, BMW World Superbikes, France

More News

F1 News
Martin Brundle defends McLaren drivers after Italian GP team orders: “Don't judge them”
2h ago
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli “paying the price” for Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton comparisons
3h ago
Kimi Antonelli and Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
Guenther Steiner calms MotoGP fans fears over Liberty: ‘It won’t copy/paste from F1’
3h ago
Guenther Steiner, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
Toto Wolff praises Max Verstappen for ‘making everyone look silly’ at Italian GP
3h ago
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
The Alex Marquez mental strength that came from MotoGP training “suffering”
4h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Catalan MotoGP