Bernie Ecclestone hints at McLaren bias in F1 title race after team orders at Italian GP

Former F1 supremo Bernie Ecclestone thinks McLaren’s decision to use team orders at the Italian Grand Prix shows they are favouring one of their drivers.

McLaren instructed Oscar Piastri to let Lando Norris through during the latter stages of Sunday’s race at Monza.

McLaren had stopped Piastri first, arguing they had to cover off Charles Leclerc.

Norris stopped one lap later, but a delay when changing his front-left tyre meant that he rejoined behind Piastri.

As the pit stop issue was entirely out of Norris’ control, McLaren felt that it was only fair to make Piastri give up his position.

The team orders saga has been met with a mixed reaction.

Former McLaren driver David Coulthard accused McLaren of “manipulating” the race result.

Sky F1 commentator Martin Brundle believes it’s not fair to judge the drivers as every team on the grid would want a pairing that works in harmony.

Ecclestone weighs in

Ecclestone oversaw F1 for over 40 years, with his time in the sport coming to an end in 2017 following Liberty Media’s takeover.

The 94-year-old hasn’t been afraid to give his opinion on F1-related matters, such as Lewis Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari.

When asked about McLaren’s use of team orders, Ecclestone questioned whether it was fair on Piastri as it was out of his control.

Ecclestone also suggested it’s a clear sign that McLaren want Norris to win the title, not Piastri.

“They keep talking about fairness. But is it fair for Piastri to be penalised for a team mistake? No.

“You slowly get the feeling that McLaren prefers a world champion named Lando Norris. Mistakes like missed pit stops, engine failures, and suspension failures may have become less common, but they’re part of the sport.”

With eight rounds to go, there are now just 31 points between Piastri and Norris at the top of the standings.

Piastri overturned a 23-point deficit after Australia to lead the standings since Saudi Arabia.