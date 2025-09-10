Charles Leclerc seals dominant head-to-head win against Lewis Hamilton

It's been one-way traffic at Ferrari in the head-to-head battle between Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton

Charles Leclerc has officially won the 2025 Ferrari teammate head-to-head in races against Lewis Hamilton.

Leclerc and Hamilton finished outside of the podium positions in what was an underwhelming weekend for Ferrari in front of their adoring Tifosi.

The Monegasque driver ran as high as third in the opening laps, but couldn’t resist the pressure put on by McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.

Hamilton’s race was less straightforward.

The seven-time world champion started Sunday’s race at Monza from 10th on the grid, serving a five-place grid penalty.

Hamilton made light work of the midfield runners early on, quickly moving up to the back of Mercedes’ George Russell in fifth.

However, Ferrari opted to go long with Hamilton, rather than trying to undercut his former Mercedes teammate.

It didn’t pay off due to tyre degradation being so low that when Hamilton rejoined on much fresher tyres, he couldn’t reel in Russell.

Leclerc wins 2025 F1 head-to-head

Charles Leclerc has now finished ahead of Lewis Hamilton in 12 of the 14 races both drivers have finished.

The Ferrari pair were disqualified from the Chinese Grand Prix, so that race was discounted.

Hamilton also failed to finish the Dutch Grand Prix, crashing out at Turn 3 in the early stages of the race.

It’s an impressive record for Leclerc, whose reputation is centred around his qualifying speed.

Hamilton only beat Leclerc at Imola due to fortunate timing with the Virtual Safety Car.

The only race where Hamilton has been comfortably quicker than Leclerc was at Silverstone.

Leclerc described the British Grand Prix as the worst of his Ferrari F1 career.

In Hamilton’s defence, he did look stronger than Leclerc in Montreal before picking up damage.

The general pace gap has reduced between the pair in recent races.

How does Leclerc compare?

Leclerc is on course to hand Hamilton his biggest head-to-head defeat of his F1 career so far.

Hamilton was out-classed by Russell in their final year together as teammates.

Russell led the race head-to-head 13-7 in 2024.

Hamilton lost the 2022 head-to-head 10-9 to Russell.

