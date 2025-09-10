Nico Rosberg lays bare Lewis Hamilton reality: ‘Testament to how bad it was’

Nico Rosberg assesses Lewis Hamilton's first Italian Grand Prix as a Ferrari driver.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

Nico Rosberg believes Lewis Hamilton’s improved showing at the Italian Grand Prix weekend is evidence of “how bad it was before”.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton suffered a narrow qualifying defeat to teammate Charles Leclerc and recovered from 10th after a five-place penalty to finish sixth at Monza.

Hamilton was in a far more upbeat mood across the weekend and feels like he has made progress with Ferrari’s SF-25 car after a challenging debut campaign with the Scuderia.

While Rosberg praised Hamilton’s performance at Monza, he also claimed it shows just how bad things had got.

“It was nice to see Lewis having a really solid weekend, feeling comfortable in the car, being quick at times, showing flashes of his brilliance,” the 2016 world champion told The F1 Show.

“I think that was an important weekend for him, but at the same time it's testament to how bad it was before. Just by him being close to Charles we're all saying 'this is a great weekend', because so many mistakes before and troubles with pace also.

“But anyways, good to see him have a good one and let's hope he can carry it forward. That would be important for him.”

Will Ferrari be feeling the pressure?

Rosberg also claimed Ferrari will be “under a lot of pressure” after an underwhelming P4 and P6 at their most important race of the season.

“Ferrari will be under pressure because they are always measured a lot by their home race and it was a poor home race with no pace, no chance to win and no chance for a podium. So they'll be under a lot of pressure,” he added.

“It's 18 years since they won a champion drivers’ championship. The last worst period was 1979 until 2000, which was Jody Scheckter to Michael Schumacher - 21 years. And they're almost nearing that again.

“So it's been a massively rough patch again for them.”

F1 commentator David Croft said: “Lewis had a really good race, a really strong race. In qualifying he took the five place penalty going into the race and it was going to be tough.

“Ferrari said they wanted to protect the overall grid spots of the team rather than just prioritising Charles, but this to me seemed like Ferrari’s best chance of getting right amongst it from the outset of the weekend.

“Lewis was prepared to give a tow and if I was Ferrari I would have asked him to do that at the end of Q3 just to try and get that pole position.

“Charles battled with Piastri early on but then fell away. They were just kind of where they were. It wasn’t a wretched weekend, it wasn’t a brilliant weekend, but it was Monza and I think the Tifosi were expecting a lot more.

“Certainly going into that race we were predicting that Ferrari would be a stronger team on the track than we saw.”

Nico Rosberg lays bare Lewis Hamilton reality: ‘Testament to how bad it was’
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Francesco Bagnaia: “I’ll wait until Misano, see what I can do”
4h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
Max Verstappen "great fit" for Ferrari after winning over Tifosi at Italian Grand Prix
5h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
F1 rookie who continues to star has interest from ‘all the top teams’
5h ago
Bortoleto is starring in his first F1 season
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez: Misano “more suited to my style”, “dedicated to Ducati fans”
6h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
Rival F1 team principal hails Lewis Hamilton as “source of inspiration for me”
6h ago
Lewis Hamilton and James Vowles

More News

F1 News
Kimi Antonelli warned "silly little errors" could cost him his F1 future
6h ago
Kimi Antonelli
MotoGP News
Luca Marini: “Special feeling” for Misano MotoGP
7h ago
Luca Marini, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
McLaren to investigate "technical reasons" behind pace deficit to Red Bull at Italian GP
7h ago
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen battle at Monza
F1 News
Max Verstappen set for endurance series debut - if he passes key exam
8h ago
Max Verstappen set to race this weekend - but not in F1
F1 News
Ex-Red Bull chief questions Yuki Tsunoda’s work ethic amid F1 struggles
8h ago
Yuki Tsunoda