Christian Horner to Alpine less likely? Team “staying in F1 for a long time”

“My visit aims mainly to reaffirm we’re staying in Formula 1. We’re staying in Formula 1 for a long time.”

Renault CEO Francois Provost has confirmed Alpine will be “staying in F1 for a long time”, reaffirming their commitment to the sport.

Provost was appointed Renault CEO at the end of July, replacing Luca de Meo.

Alpine’s F1 future has continued to be in the spotlight, particularly given de Meo’s departure.

Alpine have slumped to the bottom of the constructors’ championship, scoring just 20 points this season.

Under Flavio Briatore’s leadership, the team decided to abandon their works engine project at Viry-Chatillon.

While the move will likely have a benefit to Alpine’s performance on-track, the decision irked Renault’s long-serving staff.

The decision to become a Mercedes customer team should benefit Alpine in the short term.

However, it was thought that it could signify a move to put the team up for sale, with Briatore leading that.

The Enstone-based outfit, since Renault’s return to the sport in 2016, has won just one race.

Despite being a manufacturer team, they’ve struggled to bridge the gap to Mercedes, Ferrari, or Red Bull.

However, Provost has insisted Alpine will be in F1 for many years to come.

“My visit aims mainly to reaffirm we’re staying in Formula 1. We’re staying in Formula 1 for a long time," Provost told French broadcaster Canal+.

“That's also a very positive sign,” Provost said. "We are entering a new era, which will be a performance era but above all a stability era. Pierre's commitment demonstrates this well.

“Steve's appointment as managing director is a good example, too. So, you see, we've made many steps forward.”

What about Christian Horner?

Christian Horner remains on the sidelines following his shock Red Bull exit in July.

Horner spent 20 years as Red Bull team principal, overseeing title success with Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

Horner’s next move is still unclear.

The Briton was initially linked with a sensational move to Ferrari.

However, Ferrari handed Frederic Vasseur a contract extension, putting those rumours to bed.

Alpine have also been linked with Horner.

Horner has a close relationship with Briatore, and given their lack of leadership over the years, the former Red Bull boss could fill the void.

It’s likely Horner would want to be more than a team principal, taking up an ownership or shareholding role.

Alpine’s uncertain F1 future made them the likeliest candidate, but given Provost’s quotes, that might be less likely now.

