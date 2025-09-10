Nico Rosberg gives Lewis Hamilton example in McLaren driver swap debate

Nico Rosberg has given his take on the controversial McLaren driver switch at the Italian Grand Prix.

McLaren’s late call to swap championship leader Oscar Piastri and title rival Lando Norris in the closing stages of last Sunday’s race at Monza overshadowed a dominant victory for Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Piastri was ordered to give second place back to Norris after his teammate lost ground with a slow pit stop due to a wheel gun issue, which dropped him behind the Australian.

The team order has divided opinion in the F1 paddock but Rosberg believes it was fair.

“A lot of people will not like it, a lot of people will think it makes sense," Rosberg told The F1 Show podcast. "I was happy they did that because with my hat that I have on, I want a super-exciting Formula 1 championship until the very end.

“So, I was happy that in that case Lando had the opportunity to get the deserved points since he personally did a better job than Oscar in the Monza weekend.

"So, I thought it was good that they did that. But it's impossible. There's no right or wrong.”

Rosberg added: "It's a hard one because if you're Oscar, it will drive you nuts because it's never been done before and until then, I think internally, pit stop speed is part of racing.

"If one guy's pit stop is a second slower and that results in a win, that's always going to be part of racing historically. That's always how it's been.

"So, of course, in Oscar's view, you would not like it very much. But he wasn't given a choice. Once the team calls him out, he's obliged to let him pass.”

What would Nico Rosberg have done?

Rosberg recalled a similar instance during his own title fight with then Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton in 2016.

The German, who ultimately prevailed to claim his maiden world title by five points before announcing his retirement from the sport, conceded position to his teammate at the Monaco Grand Prix to ensure a Mercedes victory.

"We had very clear silver rules, not papaya rules, silver rules [that] if we risk losing the race win to a competitor, we need to work together as a team to secure the race win,” Rosberg explained.

"Monaco Grand Prix 2016, I'm racing against Lewis for the championship. I'm second, he is third, and Ricciardo is disappearing in the distance because I'm too slow.

"So the team, there's a threat that we as a team are losing the race win. It's clear. So the team comes on the radio and tells me, 'you need to let Lewis pass because we might lose the race win here otherwise’.

"So I moved over and waved him past because it was clearly defined and, of course, it's hard in the moment, but it's then clear and easy to understand and you just got to do it.

"Lewis didn't do it in Abu Dhabi, which was the same situation, but also that is understandable that you would then. If you're an assassin, you want to try and maximise the grey areas."