Ex-Red Bull chief questions Yuki Tsunoda’s work ethic amid F1 struggles

Franz Tost has suggested Yuki Tsunoda isn’t “diligent enough” when discussing his recent Red Bull F1 form.

Like his predecessor Liam Lawson, Tsunoda has struggled to get close to Max Verstappen.

While there has been a disparity for most of the season in terms of upgrades, Tsunoda has failed to impress since joining the team from the Japanese Grand Prix.

Tsunoda has scored points in just three races since joining Red Bull.

Tsunoda showed some improvement in Belgium and Hungary before the summer break.

In Hungary, he was just over a tenth off Verstappen in qualifying.

However, at Monza, Tsunoda finished outside of the points in a car which won the race.

Pressure continues to ramp up around Tsunoda as his F1 future is uncertain.

Isack Hadjar is widely regarded as F1’s rookie of the year, taking his maiden podium at the Dutch Grand Prix.

It’s expected that Hadjar will take Tsunoda’s place alongside Verstappen next year.

Tost’s theory on Tsunoda

Tost was Racing Bulls’ (previously Toro Rosso/AlphaTauri) team principal from 2006 to the end of 2023.

Franz Tost

As a result, he had the opportunity to manage and work with Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo.

In an interview with Servus TV, Tost praised Tsunoda for his raw speed, but questioned his work ethic.

"Yuki is very good in terms of speed, but maybe that's the problem," Tost said. "He has always impressed with very good performances in the lower classes, both in Formula 3 and Formula 2. It all fell into his lap.

"I've always told him: Yuki, you have to work in Formula 1. If I drive five tenths to one second slower than my teammate, then I stay in the paddock day and night or study the data until I know why I'm slower.

"And you still have to take Yuki there. He is talented, but unfortunately he is not zealous enough, not diligent enough to compensate for his shortcomings.”