Ex-Red Bull chief questions Yuki Tsunoda’s work ethic amid F1 struggles

Franz Tost weighs in on Yuki Tsunoda' form in 2025 at Red Bull

Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda

Franz Tost has suggested Yuki Tsunoda isn’t “diligent enough” when discussing his recent Red Bull F1 form.

Like his predecessor Liam Lawson, Tsunoda has struggled to get close to Max Verstappen.

While there has been a disparity for most of the season in terms of upgrades, Tsunoda has failed to impress since joining the team from the Japanese Grand Prix.

Tsunoda has scored points in just three races since joining Red Bull.

Tsunoda showed some improvement in Belgium and Hungary before the summer break.

In Hungary, he was just over a tenth off Verstappen in qualifying.

However, at Monza, Tsunoda finished outside of the points in a car which won the race.

Pressure continues to ramp up around Tsunoda as his F1 future is uncertain.

Isack Hadjar is widely regarded as F1’s rookie of the year, taking his maiden podium at the Dutch Grand Prix.

It’s expected that Hadjar will take Tsunoda’s place alongside Verstappen next year.

Tost’s theory on Tsunoda

Tost was Racing Bulls’ (previously Toro Rosso/AlphaTauri) team principal from 2006 to the end of 2023.

Franz Tost
Franz Tost

As a result, he had the opportunity to manage and work with Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo.

In an interview with Servus TV, Tost praised Tsunoda for his raw speed, but questioned his work ethic.

"Yuki is very good in terms of speed, but maybe that's the problem," Tost said. "He has always impressed with very good performances in the lower classes, both in Formula 3 and Formula 2. It all fell into his lap.

"I've always told him: Yuki, you have to work in Formula 1. If I drive five tenths to one second slower than my teammate, then I stay in the paddock day and night or study the data until I know why I'm slower.

"And you still have to take Yuki there. He is talented, but unfortunately he is not zealous enough, not diligent enough to compensate for his shortcomings.”

Ex-Red Bull chief questions Yuki Tsunoda’s work ethic amid Red Bull F1 struggles
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Francesco Bagnaia: “I’ll wait until Misano, see what I can do”
4h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
Max Verstappen "great fit" for Ferrari after winning over Tifosi at Italian Grand Prix
5h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
F1 rookie who continues to star has interest from ‘all the top teams’
5h ago
Bortoleto is starring in his first F1 season
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez: Misano “more suited to my style”, “dedicated to Ducati fans”
6h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
Rival F1 team principal hails Lewis Hamilton as “source of inspiration for me”
6h ago
Lewis Hamilton and James Vowles

More News

F1 News
Kimi Antonelli warned "silly little errors" could cost him his F1 future
6h ago
Kimi Antonelli
MotoGP News
Luca Marini: “Special feeling” for Misano MotoGP
7h ago
Luca Marini, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
McLaren to investigate "technical reasons" behind pace deficit to Red Bull at Italian GP
7h ago
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen battle at Monza
F1 News
Max Verstappen set for endurance series debut - if he passes key exam
8h ago
Max Verstappen set to race this weekend - but not in F1
F1 News
Ex-Red Bull chief questions Yuki Tsunoda’s work ethic amid F1 struggles
8h ago
Yuki Tsunoda