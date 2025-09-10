Max Verstappen set for endurance series debut - if he passes key exam

Max Verstappen is set to make his long-awaited endurance debut at the Nordschleife circuit this weekend.

Four-time F1 world champion Verstappen will fulfil a long-held dream by competing in a round of the Nurburgring Endurance Series (NLS) at the legendary venue.

Red Bull’s star driver plans to compete, according to German publication Auto Motor und Sport.

However, in order to participate, Verstappen must first sit an exam on Friday to receive the required paperwork he needs to race.

These are official licensing documents from the German Motor Sport Federation (DMSB).

Obtaining the DMSB Permit would enable Verstappen to race in a category B car.

Auto Motor und Sport report this will be a Porsche Cayman GT4 CS run by the Lionspeed team.

It is understood Verstappen hopes to earn a DMSB A permit by driving the Porsche in order to allow him to complete Sunday’s race in a Ferrari 296 GT3 of Emil Frey Racing.

No fake name for Max Verstappen

Verstappen will enter under his real name, rather than using the alias ‘Franz Hermann’ he used when conducting a GT3 test at the circuit earlier this year.

The 27-year-old Dutchman got back to winning ways in F1 by claiming a surprisingly dominant victory at last weekend’s Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

Verstappen was in complete control as he beat both McLarens to a surprise pole position, which he converted into his third win of the 2025 season by nearly 20 seconds.

The reigning world champion’s last win also came on Italian soil - at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix almost four months ago.

"The car was doing a little bit more what I liked. It just seems like this weekend has been another step forward with the behaviour of the car and that also then shows in the race, I think,” Verstappen said.

"So that was a big positive for us. Then, of course, we did a bit more of a normal strategy, you know, medium-hard. Of course, McLaren stayed out to try and gamble for the Safety Car, and I think that's why the gap is a little bit bigger than it should have been.

"But still for us, an incredible weekend."

