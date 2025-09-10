McLaren to investigate "technical reasons" behind pace deficit to Red Bull at Italian GP

“Like I said yesterday, there may be some technical reasons why that is the case.”

Lando Norris and Max Verstappen battle at Monza
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen battle at Monza

McLaren boss Andrea Stella has admitted his team will need to understand why they were defeated by Red Bull at the Italian Grand Prix.

For arguably the first time this season, McLaren were beaten on raw pace alone at Monza.

Max Verstappen pipped Lando Norris to pole position, beating Lewis Hamilton’s 2020 track record.

Verstappen went on to win the race by over 19 seconds, controlling the race from the front in 2023-like fashion.

McLaren have failed to win four of the 16 races so far this year.

Verstappen won at Suzuka and Imola, but on both occasions, it seemed like McLaren had the edge on pace.

George Russell won the Canadian Grand Prix from pole after an error-filled session from Norris.

Stella feels their shortcomings at Monza, which requires an efficient car, are an important lesson for the team.

“Like I said yesterday, there may be some technical reasons why that is the case,” he said. “I think we have seen that anytime Red Bull has gone on a low level of drag, so small rear wings, they seem to retain a lot of aerodynamic efficiency.

“And I think I explained yesterday that we design our car not in this regime, but in a different regime. But this tends to follow a trend that we also had last year.

“So I think for us, in terms of fundamental design, there's certainly a lesson to be learned because we don't want to be competitive only in a certain category of circuits. We want to be competitive in all circuits.”

McLaren surprised by Red Bull pace

McLaren were in a league of their own at Zandvoort, running over one second faster a lap than their nearest competitor.

Stella conceded that McLaren expected to have more competition at Monza, but didn’t think they’d be comprehensively out-paced by Verstappen.

“Well, I have to admit here that while we were expecting not to be as dominant as they were in Hungary and Zandvoort. We did not expect to have this kind of gap to any of our competitors,” he explained.

“We thought we would still be potentially, hopefully, as competitive, as fast as anybody else. But we have to admit that yesterday Red Bull were one or two tenths faster than us.

“And probably today they were a little bit more than that, faster than us, considering that Verstappen was in condition to overtake Lando, and considering how much he was opening the gap in the first stint.”

McLaren to investigate
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Francesco Bagnaia: “I’ll wait until Misano, see what I can do”
4h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
Max Verstappen "great fit" for Ferrari after winning over Tifosi at Italian Grand Prix
5h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
F1 rookie who continues to star has interest from ‘all the top teams’
6h ago
Bortoleto is starring in his first F1 season
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez: Misano “more suited to my style”, “dedicated to Ducati fans”
6h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
Rival F1 team principal hails Lewis Hamilton as “source of inspiration for me”
7h ago
Lewis Hamilton and James Vowles

More News

F1 News
Kimi Antonelli warned "silly little errors" could cost him his F1 future
7h ago
Kimi Antonelli
MotoGP News
Luca Marini: “Special feeling” for Misano MotoGP
7h ago
Luca Marini, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
McLaren to investigate "technical reasons" behind pace deficit to Red Bull at Italian GP
8h ago
Lando Norris and Max Verstappen battle at Monza
F1 News
Max Verstappen set for endurance series debut - if he passes key exam
8h ago
Max Verstappen set to race this weekend - but not in F1
F1 News
Ex-Red Bull chief questions Yuki Tsunoda’s work ethic amid F1 struggles
9h ago
Yuki Tsunoda