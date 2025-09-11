Ralf Schumacher warns it’d be “crazy” if future star not in F1 by 2026

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher has backed rising talent Alex Dunne to make the step up to Formula 1 in the near future.

Dunne is currently part of McLaren’s junior programme.

The Irish driver has driven McLaren’s 2025 F1 challenger in two practice sessions this year, impressing for the team.

Dunne is also in the top five of the Formula 2 drivers’ standings.

Despite a number of on-track incidents, Dunne has scored 124 points in his rookie campaign.

While he sits 50 points behind Leonardo Fornaroli, who is the heavy favourite for the title, the focus has been on Dunne this year.

Alex Dunne
Alex Dunne

Aside from Dunne, Arvid Lindblad is another driver in the mix to join the grid in 2026.

Lindblad is part of the Red Bull driver programme.

Lindblad sits seventh in the drivers’ standings on 101 points.

Speaking to Formel1.de, Schumacher conceded that it’s unlikely that his nephew – Mick Schumacher – will make a return to F1.

The German described F1 as a “fast-moving business” with Schumacher not on the grid since 2022.

In terms of Dunne and Lindblad, Schumacher hopes to see one of them on the grid next year.

“I cannot say. I think Formula 1 is a fast-moving business,” Schumacher said.

“Of course, there are also boys who are super talented, like Alex Dunne. Then we also still have Lindblad. Those are two who I think will make their way to Formula 1.

“Definitely one of them, if McLaren allows it, but they would actually be crazy if they didn’t. But, seats get filled quickly.”

One viable seat for 2026

With Cadillac confirming their two drivers for next year, Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez, there are limited seats available.

Mercedes are yet to decide on their driver line-up.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has insisted George Russell will lead the team in 2026 alongside Kimi Antonelli.

The second Red Bull seat is also up for grabs alongside Max Verstappen.

Isack Hadjar is best placed to earn a promotion for next year.

Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
© XPB Images

There are also two seats at Racing Bulls.

Helmut Marko will likely want one experienced driver in the team, possibly favouring Liam Lawson.

While Lindblad is in the Red Bull young driver pool, there has been speculation that Marko has explored the possibility of signing Dunne from McLaren.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

