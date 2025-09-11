Lando Norris ‘more nervous’ playing golf than racing in F1

Lando Norris has joked he is “more nervous” playing golf than racing in F1 as he teed off in a star-studded event.

The McLaren driver took part in the BMW PGA Championship Pro-Am at Wentworth on Wednesday as he enjoyed a break from the F1 world championship battle.

Norris played alongside close friend Matt Fitzpatrick, while his McLaren team boss Zak Brown was also involved, playing in the same group as Justin Rose.

“I don’t have high expectations in golf,” Norris told Sky Sports.

“I love golf. For me to come here and see him [Matt Fitzpatrick] doing his thing. I have a lot of respect for these guys.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Once you play golf you understand how hard it is. You have to have a lot of respect for the guys who are so good and who have won championships and things.”

Despite it being Norris’s second time at the event, he was still feeling the nerves.

“There’s a lot of people here. I’m more nervous here than ever in my life in racing,” he added. “I don’t feel like I can injure people there. Here I do!”

Who is the best golfer in F1?

Other figures from the world of F1 who took part included ex-Red Bull mechanic Calum Nicholas and Sky Sports F1 presenter Simon Lazenby.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

As well as Norris, Carlos Sainz, Pierre Gasly and Alex Albon are keen golfers and have participated in events like the Netflix Cup.

Albon’s girlfriend Lily Muni is a Chinese progressional golfer.

Asked who the best golfer is on the F1 grid, Norris replied: “Not me. I probably play the most but it definitely doesn’t make me better than them.

“Probably Carlos [Sainz].”

Norris finished second as he beat teammate and F1 title rival Oscar Piastri at last weekend’s Italian Grand Prix following a controversial McLaren team order for their drivers to swap positions.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

As a result, Norris has cut Piastri’s championship advantage down to 31 points with eight races remaining.

Following a weekend off, Norris will return to familiar surroundings at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on 21 September.