Max Verstappen overlooks Lewis Hamilton as F1's best in key traits

Max Verstappen has overlooked Lewis Hamilton when naming the best drivers across key F1 traits.

Verstappen is widely regarded as the best driver on the 2025 F1 grid.

The Dutchman has won four consecutive drivers’ titles, spanning from 2021 to 2024.

While Verstappen is unlikely to retain the title at the end of the year, he continues to perform at the peak of his powers.

Verstappen beat Hamilton to the 2021 title in controversial circumstances, benefitting from an incorrect decision by race director Michael Masi.

Verstappen won the 2022 and 2023 titles with ease.

In 2024, Verstappen resisted Lando Norris’ late-season charge to secure a fourth title.

In an interview with Mundo Deportivo, Verstappen was asked to choose which driver on the current grid was best in a number of areas.

Those qualities are: qualifying, race, race intelligence, overtaking, defending and mentality.

For all of them, Verstappen named either Charles Leclerc or Fernando Alonso.

Verstappen and Leclerc briefly went head-to-head in 2022, as Ferrari started the year with the fastest car before tailing off.

While Alonso hasn’t enjoyed race-winning machinery since his Ferrari days, he and Verstappen have the utmost respect for each other.

Verstappen’s choices

Verstappen named Leclerc as the best driver in qualifying.

The Red Bull driver also pointed out the Monegasque as being the best at overtaking.

“Gosh, that’s difficult, but I think currently… I’ve always considered Charles Leclerc to be a very good driver in qualifying,” he said.

“Charles is also good at overtaking.”

On race day, Verstappen chose Alonso as he’s a “real fighter”.

“Who do I like? I don’t know,” Verstappen added.

“I’ve always liked watching Fernando in the race, even in the past. He’s a real fighter. I really like that.”

In terms of intelligence, Verstappen chose Alonso again.

“Intelligence? I would always go for experience. No, I’m not going to name myself in any of this… so I would choose Fernando Alonso for his experience.”

The 27-year-old also picked the Aston Martin driver as the best defensive driver on the grid and the one with the best “competitive mentality”.