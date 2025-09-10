Max Verstappen "great fit" for Ferrari after winning over Tifosi at Italian Grand Prix

Ralf Schumacher sees Ferrari as a “great fit” for Max Verstappen following his victory at the Italian Grand Prix.

Verstappen produced a dominant performance at Monza on Sunday, winning by over 19 seconds.

The Dutchman produced a 2023-esque drive to defeat the McLaren duo.

It was Verstappen’s third win of the season – and Red Bull’s first since Christian Horner’s shock exit in July.

While Verstappen has committed his future to Red Bull for next year, his next F1 team still remains a hot topic.

Mercedes have retained interest in signing Verstappen, and they have yet to announce George Russell or Kimi Antonelli's contract extensions.

Ahead of the Italian GP, Verstappen addressed the prospect of moving to Ferrari.

Verstappen was keen to point out that he wouldn’t move to Ferrari solely because of the lure and passion of the team.

The four-time world champion would only make the switch to Maranello if he had a serious shot at winning with them.

If Verstappen is available in 2027, Ferrari surely will be keen to talk to his camp.

Lewis Hamilton’s performances have been underwhelming, and should they remain as poor in 2026, he might decide to call time on his F1 career.

Verstappen wins over the Tifosi

Max Verstappen has dominated F1 in recent years, winning four straight drivers’ titles.

However, the passionate Tifosi seemed to be behind Verstappen after his Monza triumph.

Unlike Lando Norris, who was booed, Verstappen was cheered by the Tifosi.

On the podium, you could hear the familiar Verstappen chant.

Speaking on Sky Germany’s F1 podcast, Schumacher explained why Verstappen could be a “great fit” at Ferrari.

“What I found so fascinating was that before the race, Verstappen’s father had already made some comments about Ferrari. And then, after the victory, I admit, I unfortunately had to leave,” Schumacher said.

“I mean, on television, I don’t know, you were there, but the whole crowd was already cheering for Max Verstappen and shouting Max Verstappen’s name.

“So, I somehow have the feeling that the Italians can already imagine that the fastest man on the track at the moment will soon be driving a Ferrari.

“Of course, Papa Verstappen knows full well that this is suddenly an issue for him too, and I have to be honest and say that I don’t know how you felt, but when I see Fred Vasseur as a person today and also what Ferrari embodies there, Max in his current situation with his family, two children, somehow I have the feeling that they could be a great fit.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

