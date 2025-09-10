F1 rookie who continues to star has interest from ‘all the top teams’

Gabriel Bortoleto’s stock continues to rise after another brilliant drive at the Italian Grand Prix.

The Brazilian rookie outqualified his vastly experienced Sauber teammate Nico Hulkenberg for the sixth round in a row and scored points for the fourth time in six races with a strong run to eighth at Monza.

And Bortoleto’s exploits have not gone unnoticed, with Sky Sports F1 pitlane reporter Ted Kravitz stating that “all the top teams are interested in him”.

“Gabriel Bortoleto has underlined his coming star of Formula 1 potential, and all the top teams are interested in him,” Kravitz said on Ted’s Notebook after last Sunday’s race.

“But he says he’s staying with Sauber and Audi to work on their exciting project for the future by finishing eighth today and converting a good qualifying performance.”

Bortoleto will remain with Sauber for the team’s transformation into the Audi works squad in 2026.

Gabriel Bortoleto tipped for Red Bull

Three-time grand prix winner Johnny Herbert believes Red Bull should consider signing Bortoleto over fellow rookie Isack Hadjar.

Hadjar is also having an impressive first F1 campaign and is the favourite to replace Yuki Tsunoda in the Red Bull senior team next year.

But Herbert has outlined why he thinks Bortoleto would be the better choice.

“I'd probably edge giving the Red Bull seat to Bortoleto,” Herbert told Racing Tipster.

“He won the F3 and F2 championships in consecutive years. But the really positive thing in his favour, which is what Oscar has got with Mark Webber, is that he has Fernando Alonso as his manager.

“He can give him maybe that extra ingredient that enables him to keep on improving whereas Hadjar hasn't got someone like Fernando behind him. He’s having to work it all out for himself.

“Bortoleto races against Alonso, one of the best ever, and he’s gaining racing awareness. Then they will have a chat about it after a race.

“That's why it gives him the edge but he's very impressive, in a car that arguably is not as good as the RB.”

Before the season started, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko caused a stir by referring to Bortoleto as only a "B driver".

