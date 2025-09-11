Liam Lawson backs Isack Hadjar as “ready” for Red Bull promotion

Liam Lawson is confident F1 teammate Isack Hadjar is “ready” for a Red Bull call-up after an impressive rookie campaign so far.

Hadjar is widely regarded as F1’s standout rookie in 2025.

The Frenchman scored his maiden F1 podium at the Dutch Grand Prix, joining an exclusive club of drivers to do so for Red Bull's junior team.

Hadjar has consistently out-performed Lawson since the latter’s return to the team.

With Yuki Tsunoda still struggling at Red Bull, it’s likely Hadjar will be Verstappen’s teammate in 2026.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to reporters at Monza, Lawson gave his view on whether Hadjar was prepared to drive for Red Bull.

“He’s done a very good job this year,” told reporters at Monza. “To have a podium this season is pretty spectacular. He’s doing a really great job.

“In some ways, I think a lot of drivers always feel ready for another step. He's doing all the right things right now.”

The advantage Hadjar will have is that if he is promoted to Red Bull, it will coincide with entirely new technical regulations.

A vastly differently designed car will mean different car characteristics, which might mean he doesn’t struggle like his competitors.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls © XPB Images

Red Bull could be less competitive, however, as they will run their own power unit for the first time in 2026.

"It depends on what position the car is in next year, how it is to drive,” Lawson added.

“That’s probably the biggest thing about that seat right now. So there are a lot of variables there.

“As a driver, he's ready. If you're ready to be in F1 in the first place, I think you'd be ready for that kind of position."

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Will Hadjar break the Red Bull curse?

Since Daniel Ricciardo’s departure at the end of 2018, the second Red Bull seat has been a poisoned chalice.

Pierre Gasly was chosen as his replacement for 2019.

Gasly lasted until the summer break, failing to finish on the podium during his short stint with the team.

During that time, Verstappen won two races and clinched his maiden F1 pole position.

Alex Albon didn’t fare much better and was dropped at the end of 2020.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Sergio Perez © XPB Images

Red Bull then turned to experienced Sergio Perez.

Perez was in a more fortunate position, given he got to drive four title-winning F1 cars.

Perez was ultimately dropped at the end of 2024 after a torrid 12 months.

It’s been a familiar story this season as Lawson and Tsunoda have been nowhere relative to Verstappen.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT