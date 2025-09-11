Liam Lawson backs Isack Hadjar as “ready” for Red Bull promotion

Liam Lawson believes Isack Hadjar is ready to join Red Bull

Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson
Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson

Liam Lawson is confident F1 teammate Isack Hadjar is “ready” for a Red Bull call-up after an impressive rookie campaign so far.

Hadjar is widely regarded as F1’s standout rookie in 2025.

The Frenchman scored his maiden F1 podium at the Dutch Grand Prix, joining an exclusive club of drivers to do so for Red Bull's junior team.

Hadjar has consistently out-performed Lawson since the latter’s return to the team.

With Yuki Tsunoda still struggling at Red Bull, it’s likely Hadjar will be Verstappen’s teammate in 2026.

Speaking to reporters at Monza, Lawson gave his view on whether Hadjar was prepared to drive for Red Bull.

“He’s done a very good job this year,” told reporters at Monza. “To have a podium this season is pretty spectacular. He’s doing a really great job.

“In some ways, I think a lot of drivers always feel ready for another step. He's doing all the right things right now.”

The advantage Hadjar will have is that if he is promoted to Red Bull, it will coincide with entirely new technical regulations.

A vastly differently designed car will mean different car characteristics, which might mean he doesn’t struggle like his competitors.

Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
© XPB Images

Red Bull could be less competitive, however, as they will run their own power unit for the first time in 2026.

"It depends on what position the car is in next year, how it is to drive,” Lawson added.

“That’s probably the biggest thing about that seat right now. So there are a lot of variables there.

“As a driver, he's ready. If you're ready to be in F1 in the first place, I think you'd be ready for that kind of position."

Will Hadjar break the Red Bull curse?

Since Daniel Ricciardo’s departure at the end of 2018, the second Red Bull seat has been a poisoned chalice.

Pierre Gasly was chosen as his replacement for 2019.

Gasly lasted until the summer break, failing to finish on the podium during his short stint with the team.

During that time, Verstappen won two races and clinched his maiden F1 pole position.

Alex Albon didn’t fare much better and was dropped at the end of 2020.

Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
© XPB Images

Red Bull then turned to experienced Sergio Perez.

Perez was in a more fortunate position, given he got to drive four title-winning F1 cars.

Perez was ultimately dropped at the end of 2024 after a torrid 12 months.

It’s been a familiar story this season as Lawson and Tsunoda have been nowhere relative to Verstappen.

Liam Lawson backs Isack Hadjar as “ready” for Red Bull F1 promotion
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton told to be “more professional” as F1 mistakes risk annoying Tifosi
2m ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Luca Marini expects Honda MotoGP podiums from 2026
10m ago
Luca Marini, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
McLaren warned against ‘robbing’ F1 fans with team order ‘theatre’
28m ago
Norris finished second ahead of Piastri
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez unwilling to let intensity drop as 7th MotoGP title nears
54m ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Catalan MotoGP, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris crack F1’s top eight for most frequent 1-2 finishes
58m ago
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris

More News

MotoGP News
Jack Miller: Why I can’t race the Yamaha V4 this season
1h ago
Jack Miller, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
PICTURES: Yamaha unveils V4 MotoGP prototype at Misano
1h ago
Yamaha's V4 MotoGP machine
F1 News
Timeframe for Alpine’s F1 2026 driver line-up decision revealed
1h ago
Alpine are yet to announce their full line up
MotoGP News
Alberto Girabola splits from KTM, joining Toprak Razgatlioglu at Pramac?
1h ago
Enea Bastianini, Alberto Girabola
BSB News
John McPhee injury “not that painful, just not very stable” after Donington BSB crash
1h ago
John McPhee, Scott Redding, 2025 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.