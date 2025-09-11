Nico Rosberg teases reason for George Russell Mercedes F1 contract ‘fight’

Nico Rosberg has a theory for the delays behind George Russell signing a new Mercedes contract.

Russell is yet to sign a new deal with Mercedes
Russell is yet to sign a new deal with Mercedes

Nico Rosberg has suggested that the ongoing contract stand-off between Mercedes and George Russell is related to salary.

Russell, who has been one of the standout performers this season, is expected to be retained alongside rookie Kimi Antonelli for 2026 but Mercedes are yet to officially confirm either driver.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has insisted that the team will continue with Russell and Antonelli as their drivers next year, but the 27-year-old Briton’s contract is still not finalised.

The length of time it has taken to agree a new deal has raised questions over Russell’s long-term future with the team, particularly as Mercedes had been exploring a move for Max Verstappen before the four-time world champion reaffirmed his commitment to Red Bull.

And 2016 world champion Rosberg claims Russell is now “fighting Toto with his own medicine” as he seeks better terms.

Is salary and sponsorship the key to delays?

“It’s horrible to negotiate with Toto and he just disappears off planet earth when you’re trying to get better terms. He just disappears and just doesn’t even let you talk with him. It’s horrible. I suffered a lot,” Rosberg told The F1 Show.

“But now, it’s George doing the kind of reverse to Toto. It’s like he’s fighting Toto with his own medicine. George apparently is just not happy with a couple of terms in the contract. George is a Mercedes junior, so certainly he won’t be on a Lando Norris-level salary, by far and away not, and George feels Lando is equal to him.

“George, by any means, can drive at Lando’s level and can win races and championships if he has the car. So of course, he will feel a little bit of that’s not quite fair, that I’m so far away from Lando’s salary.

“And then also, there’s things like sponsor days. Nowadays, these teams have so many sponsors, paying so much money, and the only way for a team to give back to a sponsor is of course logo space, which is limited. And they want driver time. They want their customers to be able to meet George Russell, and so they’re using the drivers so much.

“I’m not allowed to say it’s painful for us, because everybody watching will be like, ‘shut up, you know, you earn so much money, all you have to do is go to a sponsor event, shake some hands, take some pictures, and I’m saying it’s painful’, but it is really painful!

“So George also there, will try and reduce.. The number can go up to like 60 days or something, 60 in 356 days. That’s a lot of days. And some of those 60 days are split into half days. So it can actually be like 80 days. That’s a lot, like when all we want to do is go to the Nordschleife and go racing in GT3 cars.”

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft added: “Part of George’s thinking is also, ‘I am a different driver. I’m a stronger driver and better driver than I was the last time I signed a contract, and I’m leading this team, especially now Lewis [Hamilton] has left, and I deserve recompense for that.’” 

Nico Rosberg teases reason for George Russell Mercedes F1 contract ‘fight’
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton told to be “more professional” as F1 mistakes risk annoying Tifosi
14s ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Luca Marini expects Honda MotoGP podiums from 2026
7m ago
Luca Marini, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
McLaren warned against ‘robbing’ F1 fans with team order ‘theatre’
25m ago
Norris finished second ahead of Piastri
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez unwilling to let intensity drop as 7th MotoGP title nears
51m ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Catalan MotoGP, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris crack F1’s top eight for most frequent 1-2 finishes
55m ago
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris

More News

MotoGP News
Jack Miller: Why I can’t race the Yamaha V4 this season
57m ago
Jack Miller, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
PICTURES: Yamaha unveils V4 MotoGP prototype at Misano
1h ago
Yamaha's V4 MotoGP machine
F1 News
Timeframe for Alpine’s F1 2026 driver line-up decision revealed
1h ago
Alpine are yet to announce their full line up
MotoGP News
Alberto Girabola splits from KTM, joining Toprak Razgatlioglu at Pramac?
1h ago
Enea Bastianini, Alberto Girabola
BSB News
John McPhee injury “not that painful, just not very stable” after Donington BSB crash
1h ago
John McPhee, Scott Redding, 2025 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.