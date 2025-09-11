Aston Martin deny they ‘gambled’ on Fernando Alonso’s car at Italian GP

Aston Martin have denied suggestions they gambled with Fernando Alonso’s suspension following his retirement at the Italian Grand Prix.

Alonso was on course for a top-eight finish at Monza on Sunday before being forced out of the race.

The two-time world champion ran slightly wide on the exit of the Ascari chicane.

As soon as Alonso ran across the kerb, part of his suspension was damaged.

Alonso was left to rue his bad luck after another DNF.

Aston Martin trackside chief Mike Krack insisted safety is paramount and they didn’t risk running any parts susceptible to damage.

“We didn’t see anything,” Krack told reporters at Monza.

“It would be easy to say he [Alonso] went wide or anything, but we didn’t see anything unusual, and that is why I think it’s important to do this kind of analysis properly.

“It’s easy to point to the driver. It’s easy to point to any kind of incident. You need to stay factual in your observations.

“For every team, safety comes first, and no team is gambling on any of that.

“No team will use old suspension parts because you only hurt yourself. You have no points.

“The teams are so professional these days. You do not take any risk. There are safety factors.”

Alonso’s bad luck

Fernando Alonso’s misfortune means he sits behind Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll in the F1 drivers’ standings.

Remarkably, the Spaniard has out-qualified Stroll at the last 28 consecutive events.

Stroll has capitalised on the misfortune of others, scoring well early on in Australia, China and the Miami sprint.

Alonso was on course for big points hauls in Monaco but an engine failure put him out of the race.

It was a similar situation for Alonso at Alpine during his final year at the team.

Alonso was outscored by Esteban Ocon in the standings despite being the faster driver.