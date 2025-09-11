Aston Martin deny they ‘gambled’ on Fernando Alonso’s car at Italian GP

“The teams are so professional these days. You do not take any risk. There are safety factors.”

Fernando Alonso
Fernando Alonso

Aston Martin have denied suggestions they gambled with Fernando Alonso’s suspension following his retirement at the Italian Grand Prix.

Alonso was on course for a top-eight finish at Monza on Sunday before being forced out of the race.

The two-time world champion ran slightly wide on the exit of the Ascari chicane.

As soon as Alonso ran across the kerb, part of his suspension was damaged.

Alonso was left to rue his bad luck after another DNF.

Aston Martin trackside chief Mike Krack insisted safety is paramount and they didn’t risk running any parts susceptible to damage.

“We didn’t see anything,” Krack told reporters at Monza.

“It would be easy to say he [Alonso] went wide or anything, but we didn’t see anything unusual, and that is why I think it’s important to do this kind of analysis properly.

“It’s easy to point to the driver. It’s easy to point to any kind of incident. You need to stay factual in your observations.

“For every team, safety comes first, and no team is gambling on any of that.

“No team will use old suspension parts because you only hurt yourself. You have no points.

“The teams are so professional these days. You do not take any risk. There are safety factors.”

Alonso’s bad luck

Fernando Alonso’s misfortune means he sits behind Aston Martin teammate Lance Stroll in the F1 drivers’ standings.

Remarkably, the Spaniard has out-qualified Stroll at the last 28 consecutive events.

Stroll has capitalised on the misfortune of others, scoring well early on in Australia, China and the Miami sprint.

Alonso was on course for big points hauls in Monaco but an engine failure put him out of the race.

It was a similar situation for Alonso at Alpine during his final year at the team.

Alonso was outscored by Esteban Ocon in the standings despite being the faster driver.

Aston Martin deny they ‘gambled’ on Fernando Alonso’s F1 car at Italian GP
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
First-hand insight into Carlos Sainz F1 seat search after Lewis Hamilton bombshell
11m ago
Carlos Sainz joined Williams after his Ferrari exit
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton told to be “more professional” as F1 mistakes risk annoying Tifosi
23m ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Luca Marini expects Honda MotoGP podiums from 2026
30m ago
Luca Marini, 2025 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
McLaren warned against ‘robbing’ F1 fans with team order ‘theatre’
49m ago
Norris finished second ahead of Piastri
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez unwilling to let intensity drop as 7th MotoGP title nears
1h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Catalan MotoGP, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.

More News

F1 News
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris crack F1’s top eight for most frequent 1-2 finishes
1h ago
Max Verstappen and Lando Norris
MotoGP News
Jack Miller: Why I can’t race the Yamaha V4 this season
1h ago
Jack Miller, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
MotoGP News
PICTURES: Yamaha unveils V4 MotoGP prototype at Misano
1h ago
Yamaha's V4 MotoGP machine
F1 News
Timeframe for Alpine’s F1 2026 driver line-up decision revealed
1h ago
Alpine are yet to announce their full line up
MotoGP News
Alberto Girabola splits from KTM, joining Toprak Razgatlioglu at Pramac?
1h ago
Enea Bastianini, Alberto Girabola