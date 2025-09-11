Lewis Hamilton told to be “more professional” as F1 mistakes risk annoying Tifosi

Ralf Schumacher has urged Lewis Hamilton to be “more professional” to avoid annoying the Ferrari F1 fanbase.

Hamilton has endured a disappointing first season at Ferrari, littered with mistakes.

The seven-time F1 world champion has yet to finish on the podium so far this season.

He could become the first Ferrari driver since Kimi Raikkonen (2014) to go through an entire season without a top-three finish in a grand prix.

Hamilton’s confidence took a major knock before the summer break.

He failed to make it beyond Q1 in either qualifying session at the Belgian Grand Prix.

At the Hungaroring, he qualified outside the top 10 and was lapped, whereas Charles Leclerc took pole and fought for the win.

His last two weekends have been more encouraging.

Hamilton was on Leclerc’s pace at Zandvoort but crashed out of the race at Turn 3.

Hamilton also picked up a five-place grid penalty for speeding under yellow flags before the race at Zandvoort.

Hamilton “has to be careful”

With just eight races to go, Ferrari still hopes to beat Mercedes and Red Bull to second in this year’s constructors’ championship.

Out of the top four teams, Ferrari are the only constructor without a grand prix victory.

Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc © XPB Images

Schumacher believes Lewis Hamilton needs to cut out any silly mistakes to ensure the fans remain onside.

“What I wanted to say is that Hamilton still has to be careful, because the speed wasn’t that bad this weekend, you could say,” Schumacher said on Sky Germany’s F1 podcast.

“The race track isn’t that challenging this weekend, but those mistakes at Zandvoort, two spins and then a penalty at the yellow flag before the start, P5, I have to be honest, he needs to be a bit more professional.

“With his experience, that really shouldn’t happen to him, and he really has to be careful with things like that so that the fans continue to support him, because that could also annoy the Tifosi.

“Nevertheless, when everything goes right for Lewis Hamilton, he’s fast. But, I’d say spinning twice in Zandvoort, then crashing his car into the wall and then that too, well, there was a bit too much going on that weekend, where you’d actually expect a bit more concentration from someone so experienced.”