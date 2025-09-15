How McLaren can clinch earliest ever F1 constructors’ title at Azerbaijan GP

McLaren can wrap up the 2025 F1 world constructors’ championship as early as this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Woking squad are well on their way to winning back-to-back constructors’ championships and barring the near-impossible, McLaren will be crowned champions for a 10th time in 2025.

McLaren have the opportunity to successfully defend their crown in Baku, where they arrive 337 points ahead of second-placed Ferrari with eight races remaining.

With 389 points still up for grabs this season, McLaren will clinch the title providing they leave Baku 346 points clear of Ferrari.

In the most simplest terms, an eighth 1-2 finish of the season for McLaren would guarantee a coronation in the streets of Baku.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The permutations that crown McLaren champions

If McLaren finish 1st and 2nd, they are world champions regardless of the result for Ferrari, Mercedes and Red Bull

If McLaren finish 1st and 3rd or 2nd and 3rd, they are world champions if both Ferrari drivers finish 7th or lower and both Mercedes and Red Bull finish 7th or lower

If McLaren finish 1st and 4th, they are world champions if both Ferrari drivers finish 8th or lower, and Mercedes or Red Bull finish lower than Ferrari

In other words, McLaren need to outscore Ferrari by nine points and also avoid being outscored by Mercedes by 12 points or more, and Red Bull by 33 points or more.

Such a feat would see McLaren break the record for winning the constructors’ championship with most races left.

The record is currently held by Red Bull, who wrapped things up with six rounds remaining during Max Verstappen’s dominant 2023 campaign.

Should McLaren win the title this weekend, they will have done so with seven rounds still to go.

McLaren are also on course to eclipse Red Bull’s record for the most points in a single season.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Red Bull finished the 2023 season with 860 points, while McLaren’s current total is 617.

McLaren could also take away Red Bull’s record for the largest constructors’ winning margin - which was 451 points in 2023.

In the drivers' standings, Oscar Piastri holds a 31-point advantage over teammate Lando Norris.