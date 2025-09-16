Alpine in a ‘very dark tunnel’ after short-lived Flavio Briatore boost

Former F1 steward Johnny Herbert has admitted he’s ‘puzzled’ by Alpine’s poor 2025 campaign.

Alpine languish at the bottom of the F1 constructors’ championship, cut adrift from the teams ahead.

Alpine have been mostly hampered by their underpowered Renault power unit.

While their driver line-up drama hasn’t helped their chances.

Neither Franco Colapinto nor Jack Doohan have scored a point so far this season.

Pierre Gasly has scored all 20 of Alpine’s points in 2025. 

Speaking to Racing Tipster, Herbert conceded Alpine are in a “very dark” tunnel that will be hard to get out of.

“Not good. And at the moment it’s not as if there is a potential light at the end of the tunnel. It does seem to be a very long tunnel and it’s very dark,” Herbert said.

“It’s a really puzzling place for them to be in, considering the success they’ve had in the past because they’re just not able to put themselves anywhere near a chance of getting in the top six, let alone the top three.

“There was a little bit of an uplift when Flavio came in and they were doing quite well. But that just all petered out.

“It’s just not happening. I think it’s to do with what is happening behind the scenes where the mindset you need isn’t quite there. The competitiveness in F1 is so great.

“They don’t seem to have the right direction and the direction can only come from the people that have the right understanding and mindset of what they need to do to be able to improve upon the horrible, difficult car that they have at the moment.

“It’s just not a good place to see them at. It’s not something you would have expected either.”

Gasly commits to Alpine

During the Italian Grand Prix weekend, Alpine confirmed that Gasly had signed a new deal keeping him at the team until 2027.

The immediate future should be more fruitful for Alpine.

They have abandoned their works engine project for 2026 and will race with Mercedes power.

Pierre Gasly, Alpine
Pierre Gasly, Alpine
© XPB Images

It’s been widely reported that Mercedes will have the best power unit at the start of the new regulations in 2026.

As a result, it’s hard to see Alpine struggle at the bottom of the standings next year.

The identity of Gasly’s teammate for 2026 is still unclear.

Colapinto hasn’t impressed, but Alpine’s options are limited after Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez signed for Cadillac.

Alpine could turn to Yuki Tsunoda if he’s dropped by Red Bull.

Alternatively, Alpine junior Paul Aron has impressed during his various outings for the team.

Alpine F1 in a 'very dark tunnel' after short-lived Flavio Briatore boost
