Williams F1 boss James Vowles completes two-day test in McLaren GT3

Williams F1 team principal James Vowles has completed two days of GT3 testing in Spain.

Utilising the gap between the Italian and Azerbaijan grands prix, the Williams chief got behind the wheel of a McLaren 720S GT3 Evo for a two-day test at the Circuito de Navarra in Spain.

"Spent a fantastic two days at the Circuito de Navarra in Spain. Mostly dry and a great technical circuit," Vowles said in a social media post. "I was driving a McLaren 720S GT3 Evo with Garage 59. It was great to be back with a team that I have a strong history with.

"I was rusty to start, it’s been a few years out of a GT3 but very happy with where we ended up after two days of testing. I had to hang up most of my engineering brain and focus on driving - and loved every second. More to follow.”

Vowles raced for Garage 59 during the 2022 Asian Le Mans Series as he made his international racing debut while he was Mercedes head of strategy.

The 46-year-old Briton drove Nigel Mansell’s iconic FW14B F1 car at the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this year.

Williams' progress under James Vowles

Vowles committed his long-term future to Williams by putting pen to paper on a new deal in June.

Since joining from Mercedes at the start of 2023, Vowles has spearheaded the British squad’s recent resurgence.

Williams currently sit fifth in the constructors’ championship after 16 of 24 races this season. Williams have scored more points in 2025 (86) than the previous seven years combined.

Vowles was also instrumental in persuading Carlos Sainz to join Williams after losing his Ferrari seat to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

Williams aim to compete at the front of the grid in the coming years, with the 2026 rules revolution seen as a key opportunity to make big strides.

"Williams has felt like home from the moment I walked through the door,” Vowles said at the time of his contract renewal.

"This iconic team has already given me some incredible memories and we are all united in our ambition to build on our legacy and win World Championships again.

"Over the past two years we have focused on fixing the foundations, and now have a platform to go for glory in the years to come."

