Revealed: The cause of Fernando Alonso’s unusual suspension failure at Italian GP

Aston Martin have confirmed gravel was the cause of Fernando Alonso’s unusual suspension failure at the Italian Grand Prix.

Alonso’s Italian GP was cut short after his suspension was damaged.

Alonso ran slightly wide on the exit of the Ascari chicane, with his suspension giving way.

The two-time world champion recovered back into the pit lane to retire the car, capping off another frustrating afternoon.

Alonso’s retirement on Lap 24 of the race at Monza was strange, given that he felt he didn’t go any wider than any other driver had been doing during the race.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

After an internal investigation by Aston Martin, they confirmed that gravel led to the failure.

Aston Martin explained that gravel from the opening lap of the race “compromised” Alonso’s car, leading to damage.

Over the race, this became worse, ultimately leading to the failure.

“The team can confirm some gravel hit Fernando’s car in the first lap of the race in multiple areas, including his suspension, which compromised it,” Aston Martin said.

“The team were unaware of the damage sustained. Low-level, continuous loading caused the eventual failure of the part.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Frustrating season for Alonso

It was another costly DNF for Fernando Alonso at the Italian GP.

The 44-year-old was on course for a likely top-eight finish.

It was a similar story in Monaco, with Alonso running in seventh and on course for a tidy points haul.

Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin © XPB Images

His bad luck means he sits behind Lance Stroll in the F1 drivers’ standings.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Alonso has whitewashed Stroll in qualifying this year.

“[It was] very frustrating, because we were into the seventh place I think,” Alonso explained.

“To secure seventh place [would have meant] another six points for the championship and we lost again.

“I remember [in] Monaco retiring the car with an engine problem being P6, today suspension problem being P7, so the luck definitely is not with us this year and we are losing a lot of points.

“But a well executed race, we overtook [Kimi] Antonelli at the start, we overtook Bortoleto at the pit stop and everything was looking good.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT