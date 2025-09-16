F1 2026 start times revealed: When every race will start

F1’s governing body the FIA has confirmed every race start time for the 2026 season.

The 24-round 2026 F1 season will see the sport undertake one of its biggest regulation shake-ups in history, with new aerodynamic and power unit rules set to come into play.

A groundbreaking 2026 season will kick off with the Australian Grand Prix on March 8 and conclude with the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on December 6.

The biggest changes to the 2026 F1 calendar sees the addition of a new race in Madrid in September, while the Canadian Grand Prix has been brought forward to May to improve the geographical flow of races.

On Tuesday morning, F1 also confirmed the six venues that will host sprint races in 2026, including three new locations.

“The Sprint format has become an increasingly exciting part of the FIA Formula One World Championship, delivering high-intensity racing and added entertainment for fans around the world," FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said.

"As we look ahead to a landmark 2026 season featuring a new generation of cars and regulations, I’m pleased to see the Sprint evolving alongside our broader ambitions for the sport.

"The inclusion of new venues alongside returning favourites reflects the continued enthusiasm from promoters, teams and fans alike. We will continue to work closely with FOM, the teams, our officials, and the drivers to ensure the Sprint format enhances the championship.”



Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of F1, added: “The F1 Sprint has continued to grow in positive impact and popularity since it was introduced in 2021.

"With four competitive sessions rather than two during a conventional Grand Prix weekend, F1 Sprint events offer more action each day for our fans, broadcast partners, and for the promoters - driving increased attendance and viewership. We’re also proud to have welcomed Gatorade as an Official Partner of F1 Sprint, demonstrating the huge interest in the event from an iconic global brand.

"The 2026 season will usher in a new era of regulations, so having three new Sprint venues will only add to the drama on track. I want to thank the FIA, all the promoters, our partners, marshals, volunteers, and local sporting clubs for continuing to make the Sprint a big success and we all look forward to giving our fans more incredible racing and excitement in the 2026 season.”

ALL F1 2026 START TIMES

Race Local start time UK time Australian GP 15:00 04:00 Chinese GP 15:00 07:00 Japanese GP 14:00 06:00 Bahrain GP 18:00 16:00 Saudi Arabian GP 20:00 18:00 Miami GP 16:00 21:00 Canadian GP 16:00 21:00 Monaco GP 15:00 14:00 Barcelona GP 15:00 14:00 Austrian GP 15:00 14:00 British GP 15:00 15:00 Belgian GP 15:00 14:00 Hungarian GP 15:00 14:00 Dutch GP 15:00 14:00 Italian GP 15:00 14:00 Spanish GP 15:00 14:00 Azerbaijan GP 15:00 12:00 Singapore GP 20:00 13:00 US GP 15:00 20:00 Mexican GP 14:00 20:00 Brazilian GP 14:00 17:00 Las Vegas GP 20:00 04:00 Qatar GP 19:00 16:00 Abu Dhabi GP 17:00 13:00