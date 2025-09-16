Ford hail Max Verstappen’s “stability” and key role in Red Bull’s 2026 F1 project

Detail into the key role Max Verstappen is having on the Red Bull-Ford engine project for F1 2026

Ford have emphasised the key role Max Verstappen is playing in Red Bull’s 2026 engine project, hailing the “stability” that he’s brought to the team.

Ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix, Verstappen categorically confirmed that he would be a Red Bull driver in 2026.

This ended months of speculation linking Verstappen with a possible switch to Mercedes.

Mercedes have yet to announce either George Russell or Kimi Antonelli for next year.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff courted Verstappen over the last year, initially wanting him as his replacement for Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen will remain at Red Bull for 2026 at least, which is a landmark year for the team.

2026 will be the first season where Red Bull races with their own engine.

Red Bull Powertrains, in collaboration with Ford, will power the Milton Keynes-based team in 2026.

Ford CEO Jim Farley has stressed the importance of having Verstappen committed to the team, providing Red Bull with “one of the most important pillars of foundation” for the project to be successful.

“I think this is one of the most important pillars of foundation for the PU success,” Farley told Sky Sports News.

“Talking to Max, we at Ford really have grown our respect for Max watching him this year. The way he has provided stability without drama in an environment where we're all just trying to do our jobs. I can really see that in his eyes today versus last year.

“It's one of the great things about Laurent and his team. They all have this deep commitment to each other.”

Verstappen “central” to Red Bull project

Laurent Mekies has been Red Bull team principal since July 2025.

Mekies was appointed Red Bull boss following Christian Horner’s shock exit.

Laurent Mekies, Red Bull
Laurent Mekies, Red Bull
© XPB Images

Mekies detailed the role Verstappen is having behind the scenes and how “central to the project he is”.

“Max is doing a lot more than just asking for the numbers. You would be surprised. Max is giving so much to the projects also outside of the car. He's not just asking the numbers,” Mekies added.

“He's testing the car in the simulators, he's working with engineers on both sides of the fence to understand how do we develop these 2026 cars - where do we try to get the power? Where do we try to get the downforce? So that's how central to the project he is.”

