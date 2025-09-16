Confirmed: The six F1 venues holding sprint races in 2026

The six venues to hold F1 sprint races next season have been confirmed.

Canada will feature a sprint race for the first time
Canada will feature a sprint race for the first time

F1 has announced the six venues that will host sprint races during the 2026 season.

Sprint races were first introduced to F1 in 2021 and six rounds have featured the format since 2022.

F1’s 2026 sprint races will take place in China, Miami, Canada, Silverstone, Zandvoort and Singapore. 

It will mark the first time that Canada, Zandvoort and Singapore have staged sprint races, while the British Grand Prix will return to the sprint schedule.

Silverstone held the first F1 sprint weekend in 2021 but reverted to its traditional format for the past four seasons. 

F1 is looking to increase the number of sprint races in the future but have decided against this for 2026 given the increased burdens on the teams as a result of a major regulation overhaul next season.

Active conversations are being held with a view to upping the number of sprint races from 2027, while possible format changes including reverse grids will also be discussed with the FIA, teams and drivers.

“The F1 Sprint has continued to grow in positive impact and popularity since it was introduced in 2021," F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said. 

"With four competitive sessions rather than two during a conventional Grand Prix weekend, F1 Sprint events offer more action each day for our fans, broadcast partners, and for the promoters - driving increased attendance and viewership. We’re also proud to have welcomed Gatorade as an Official Partner of F1 Sprint, demonstrating the huge interest in the event from an iconic global brand.

“The 2026 season will usher in a new era of regulations, so having three new Sprint venues will only add to the drama on track. I want to thank the FIA, all the promoters, our partners, marshals, volunteers, and local sporting clubs for continuing to make the Sprint a big success and we all look forward to giving our fans more incredible racing and excitement in the 2026 season.”

FULL 2026 F1 CALENDAR WITH SPRINTS

8 March: Australia

15 March: China (sprint) 

29 March: Japan

12 April: Bahrain

19 April: Saudi Arabia

3 May: Miami (sprint) 

24 May: Canada (sprint) 

7 June: Monaco

14 June: Barcelona

28 June: Austria

5 July: Silverstone (sprint) 

19 July: Belgium

26 July: Hungary

23 August: Netherlands (sprint)

6 September: Monza

13 September: Madrid

26 September: Baku

11 October: Singapore (sprint) 

25 October: Austin

1 November: Mexico

8 November: Brazil

21 November: Las Vegas

29 November: Qatar

6 December: Abu Dhabi 

In this article

Confirmed: The six F1 venues holding sprint races in 2026
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Ralf Schumacher makes bold Max Verstappen Racing Bulls title statement
1m ago
Verstappen finished just ahead of Hadjar at Zandvoort
MotoGP News
Raul Fernandez 4th at Misano test, sets “primary goal” for Japan
9m ago
Raul Fernandez, Misano
F1 News
Helmut Marko issues “everything is possible” warning to F1 rivals after Red Bull “rebirth”
25m ago
Helmut Marko and Max Verstappen
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton ‘past his peak’ question raised amid Ferrari struggles
52m ago
Hamilton has endured a difficult start to life at Ferrari
MotoGP News
Enea Bastianini tries “anti-vibration system” at Misano MotoGP test
56m ago
Enea Bastianini, Misano

More News

F1 News
Alpine in a ‘very dark tunnel’ after short-lived Flavio Briatore boost
2h ago
Flavio Briatore
Moto2 News
Marc VDS completes all-new 2026 Moto2 line-up, Jake Dixon departs
2h ago
Deniz Oncu, Jake Dixon, 2025 German Moto2 Grand Prix
MotoGP Feature
Yamaha V4 vs Inline: Lap time difference for Rins, Miller at Misano MotoGP Test
2h ago
Alex Rins, Yamaha V4, 2025 Misano test
F1 News
Williams F1 boss James Vowles completes two-day test in McLaren GT3
3h ago
Williams team principal James Vowles
F1 News
Revealed: The cause of Fernando Alonso’s unusual suspension failure at Italian GP
4h ago
Fernando Alonso