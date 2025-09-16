Confirmed: The six F1 venues holding sprint races in 2026

F1 has announced the six venues that will host sprint races during the 2026 season.

Sprint races were first introduced to F1 in 2021 and six rounds have featured the format since 2022.

F1’s 2026 sprint races will take place in China, Miami, Canada, Silverstone, Zandvoort and Singapore.

It will mark the first time that Canada, Zandvoort and Singapore have staged sprint races, while the British Grand Prix will return to the sprint schedule.

Silverstone held the first F1 sprint weekend in 2021 but reverted to its traditional format for the past four seasons.

F1 is looking to increase the number of sprint races in the future but have decided against this for 2026 given the increased burdens on the teams as a result of a major regulation overhaul next season.

Active conversations are being held with a view to upping the number of sprint races from 2027, while possible format changes including reverse grids will also be discussed with the FIA, teams and drivers.

“The F1 Sprint has continued to grow in positive impact and popularity since it was introduced in 2021," F1 president and CEO Stefano Domenicali said.

"With four competitive sessions rather than two during a conventional Grand Prix weekend, F1 Sprint events offer more action each day for our fans, broadcast partners, and for the promoters - driving increased attendance and viewership. We’re also proud to have welcomed Gatorade as an Official Partner of F1 Sprint, demonstrating the huge interest in the event from an iconic global brand.

“The 2026 season will usher in a new era of regulations, so having three new Sprint venues will only add to the drama on track. I want to thank the FIA, all the promoters, our partners, marshals, volunteers, and local sporting clubs for continuing to make the Sprint a big success and we all look forward to giving our fans more incredible racing and excitement in the 2026 season.”

FULL 2026 F1 CALENDAR WITH SPRINTS

8 March: Australia

15 March: China (sprint)

29 March: Japan

12 April: Bahrain

19 April: Saudi Arabia

3 May: Miami (sprint)

24 May: Canada (sprint)

7 June: Monaco

14 June: Barcelona

28 June: Austria

5 July: Silverstone (sprint)

19 July: Belgium

26 July: Hungary

23 August: Netherlands (sprint)

6 September: Monza

13 September: Madrid

26 September: Baku

11 October: Singapore (sprint)

25 October: Austin

1 November: Mexico

8 November: Brazil

21 November: Las Vegas

29 November: Qatar

6 December: Abu Dhabi