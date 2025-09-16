Cadillac begin search for new F1 reserve driver - who will they sign?

Cadillac will now begin their search for a new F1 reserve driver ahead of the 2026 season, team principal Graeme Lowdon has confirmed.

Cadillac announced Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez as their inaugural driver line-up for next year ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix in August.

The American team reportedly had at least six drivers on their shortlist, ultimately opting for Bottas and Perez.

Bottas and Perez are proven F1 race winners, with years of experience in the midfield.

Bottas was thought to be Cadillac’s number one choice from the start.

Cadillac chief Dan Towriss revealed they initially favoured a younger driver.

However, Perez impressed in a key meeting with Cadillac bosses.

Cadillac have also added Colton Herta to their ranks as a test driver.

The IndyCar star is set to race in Formula 2 next year to obtain the necessary superlicence points to compete in F1.

Cadillac have yet to sign a reserve driver for next year.

In an interview with F1, Lowdon conceded Cadillac “haven’t started looking”, but it’s their next big priority.

“We haven't started looking, we've made no offers to anybody, for any reserve position with the team,” Lowdon said.

“But that is now the position that we'll turn our attention to and it helps complete the line-up.”

The role of F1 reserve driver is key to any team.

If one of your two drivers is unable to take part in an official session during a race weekend, then they would step in.

Oliver Bearman starred for Ferrari and Haas last year, scoring points during two of his reserve driver outings in 2024.

It remains to be seen whether Cadillac opt for experience again – or a young driver.

Cadillac signing drivers on “merit”

Cadillac have been consistent in their messaging that they will only sign drivers on “merit”.

In terms of a reserve driver, Mick Schumacher and Zhou Guanyu could fill the role.

Both drivers have recent F1 experience.

However, Schumacher reportedly rejected Cadillac – and the possibility of racing for them in WEC.

Zhou is currently at Ferrari but it’s unclear what opportunities he will have at Maranello in the coming years.

“We'll select drivers on merit. Having a driver on merit doesn't mean you can't have an American passport as well. We've got a lot to choose from,” Lowdon explained previously.