Flavio Briatore disputes Valtteri Bottas’ claim over 2026 Alpine F1 talks

Flavio Briatore has disputed Valtteri Bottas’ claim that Alpine held talks with the Finn over a possible F1 drive for 2026.

Bottas has spent the 2025 F1 season on the sidelines after losing his Sauber drive to Gabriel Bortoleto.

This forced Bottas to return to Mercedes as their test and reserve driver.

With Jack Doohan and Franco Colapinto struggling for form, rumours emerged that Alpine were interested in signing Bottas for the remainder of the season.

A deal did not happen, with Bottas announced as one of Cadillac’s two drivers for next year.

Colapinto is expected to remain at Alpine for the rest of the season, but his F1 future is up in the air.

Shortly after Cadillac’s announcement, Bottas confirmed he had talks with Alpine.

Bottas said: “That is true. There were some talks [with Alpine],” he said.

Valtteri Bottas

“Like I said, earlier this year for me was why it became so clear is just the whole project. When I heard more about the plans, how they’ve been investing and the people they are getting, it’s just at this stage of my career, having something fixed for a certain amount of years to get involved, to get my hands dirty.

“Starting something from zero really doesn’t happen every day so to be part of that is going to be interesting.”

In an interview with German outlet AMuS, Briatore denied Alpine spoke to Bottas about driving for the team in 2026.

The Italian believes that the speculation about Bottas to Alpine helped him get his deal with Cadillac over the line.

“I never spoke to Bottas about 2026. I think the rumours that he might drive for Alpine helped him sign a contract with Cadillac.”

Briatore reveals Perez call

Perez was also heavily linked with a return to F1 with Alpine.

However, like Bottas, Perez has committed to Cadillac, the new American F1 team for 2026.

Briatore confirmed Perez called to query what Alpine’s plans were moving forward.

“Perez called me,” Briatore added. “He asked me what our plans were. But, at the same time, he said he was close to reaching an agreement with Cadillac.

“I couldn’t offer him anything at the time.”