Isack Hadjar delivers blunt “I don’t care” response as Red Bull F1 rumours intensify

Isack Hadjar has addressed mounting speculation over a potential promotion to Red Bull for the 2026 F1 season.

According to German publication Auto Motor und Sport, Red Bull have decided on Hadjar as Max Verstappen’s teammate at Red Bull next year.

Hadjar has enjoyed an incredible rookie F1 season, scoring his maiden podium finish at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The Frenchman has enjoyed a decisive edge over Liam Lawson since the Kiwi’s return to the team at the Japanese Grand Prix.

Helmut Marko has insisted Red Bull aren’t in a rush to decide on their second driver.

Marko told Sport.de that they plan to make a decision before the Mexico City Grand Prix at the end of October.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s race in Baku, Hadjar was asked about the increased speculation around his future.

Hadjar delivered a nonchalant response, stating: “I really don’t care”.

“I have an idea, but I don’t know. I don’t care [about the rumours], I really don’t care,” Hadjar told reporters.

“I had like five days off at home. I had other things to do than scrolling on Instagram.”

With Hadjar set to take Yuki Tsunoda’s place at Red Bull, it remains to be seen what happens at the junior team.

Arvid Lindblad is highly rated by Red Bull and is currently in Formula 2.

He will likely get a chance at Racing Bulls next year, likely to be alongside Lawson.

Hadjar on Baku

Last time out at Monza, Isack Hadjar recovered from a pit lane start to finish inside the top 10.

However, Hadjar is wary about Racing Bulls' chances this weekend, pointing towards the tarmac being similar to Canada, which was their worst race of the season.

Regardless, Hadjar is confident RB’s qualifying pace will still be strong.

“I think the tarmac looks similar to what we had in Canada, and it was our worst race of the season,” he added.

“We’ve had graining straight away and we’re on the softest compound this year, so there’s going to be some challenges, I think, but the raw pace on one lap should be strong.”