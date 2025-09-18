The impact Aston Martin’s big Ferrari signing is already having

Aston Martin have detailed the early impact of new chief technical officer Enrico Cardile.

The Italian finally started work for Aston Martin this summer after the team resolved a lengthy legal dispute with Ferrari, who had taken legal action to delay his start date.

Cardile is working under managing technical partner Adrian Newey, who joined from Red Bull earlier this year and is focused on designing Aston Martin’s 2026 cars for F1’s rules reset.

Speaking about Cardile’s early impact at the Silverstone-based outfit, Aston Martin CEO and team principal Andy Cowell said: "Enrico is a wonderful human being with a wealth of experience in Formula 1, both in terms of organisational methods and technical understanding.

“He's not been with us for long, but the team can feel that experience already through the early impact he's had, and I'm excited to see how that develops further as he fully embeds himself and gets to know everyone.

"On a personal note, being in a position to work with the likes of Enrico, Adrian and all the other fantastic minds we have inside the team, as we bid to get Aston Martin to the front of the Formula 1 grid, is hugely exciting.

“Adrian has added a big lift to the approach the team is taking and people are enjoying their work; they're smiling at the results they're seeing.”

Cardile has joined Aston Martin from Ferrari

Cardile revealed why he was convinced to join Aston Martin during a short video interview posted by the team.

“It’s super exciting to be part of this team because I truly strongly believe that this team has everything it needs,” he said.

“There are many things that impressed me positively. The campus is absolutely amazing and being an engineer, the wind tunnel is literally breathtaking, for all the technology, for how advanced it is.

“There is the uncompromised vision of Adrian Newey and the constant push for improving and for refining every detail of the car.

“With Andy, I found a very vigorous engineer. Paying attention, like Adrian, to every single detail of the process and the way we do stuff, leading us to be the best team across the grid.

“People are extremely open on tackling these challenges together and very open to change the way they are doing things. There is a strong will to progress, to improve.”

Aston Martin largely focused on F1 2026

Cowell said Aston Martin have been encouraged by their recent development gains but confirmed the team is largely focused on 2026.

"The results that we've seen since we introduced our update package in Imola have been largely positive, and thereafter we've enhanced that further with elements such as a new front wing,” he explained.

"There's been a collective, thorough approach across the team to devise and produce the updates and then to maximise the performance of the car.

"Of course, we would love to put more of our energy into the AMR25, but nearly all of our time now is being spent on the '26 car. With the slender amount of resource that's still being applied to AMR25, it's really good to see the way department leaders have been pulling together to work out the best direction for development and optimisation.

"Naturally, we're focused on the bits that have not gone so well so we can keep improving. Despite showing some promising pace, the end result in Monza last time out was disappointing, but we'll become stronger through understanding that.

"Issues are painful, but they provide opportunity to learn and the willingness from the team to do so has been great."

