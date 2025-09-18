Kimi Antonelli responds to Toto Wolff’s “underwhelming” criticism after Italian GP

Kimi Antonelli addresses Toto Wolff's “underwhelming” criticism

Kimi Antonelli
Kimi Antonelli

Kimi Antonelli says he understands Toto Wolff’s criticism after labelling his display at the Italian Grand Prix as “underwhelming”.

Antonelli finished ninth at Monza, dropping behind Sauber’s Gabriel Bortoleto at the chequered flag due to a five-second time penalty.

It was another scruffy weekend for Antonelli.

He beached his Mercedes in FP2 at Monza, costing him crucial practice time.

Despite a promising qualifying session, a slow start dropped Antonelli behind Red Bull’s Yuki Tsunoda.

That effectively ruined his race, leading to Wolff’s public criticism of Antonelli.

Wolff said: “Underwhelming this weekend. Underwhelming. You can’t put the car in the gravel bed and expect to be there. All of the race was underwhelming.

“It doesn’t change anything on my support and confidence in his future because I believe he’s going to be very, very, very good. But today was… underwhelming.”

It was the first time that Wolff has publicly criticised Antonelli.

The 19-year-old still hasn’t been announced as a Mercedes driver for next year, but his future for 2026 is thought to be secure despite his poor run of form.

Speaking ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on Thursday, Antonelli was quizzed on Wolff’s comments.

“I think I pretty much understand his comments,” Antonelli told reporters in Baku.

“Me and Toto are always very open to each other and we talk to each other quite openly. I think it was mainly about the race. Qualifying was actually pretty good despite the off in FP2. In the race, especially on the hard tyres, I struggled a little bit.

“Also, you know, I did the mistake at the start. I think it was mainly related to the race, which I agree with the comments that wasn’t the best. I took it positively, as fuel to do even better for this weekend.”

Antonelli targeting “clean sessions”

Antonelli has scored points in just three of the last nine weekends.

He’s now dropped behind Albon in the drivers’ championship.

Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
© XPB Images

Looking ahead to this weekend, Antonelli stressed the importance of having “clean sessions”.

“First of all, just try to have clean sessions,” Antonelli added.

“In Monza, I went off in FP2 super early on and I ended up not doing long runs. I went completely blind into the race.

“I didn’t get to feel the car on high fuel at all, so it was a bit difficult as I had to learn in the moment. In the car, I struggled to find my rhythm so that wasn’t ideal.

“Of course, the speed in qualifying was much better at Monza, so hopefully we can carry this into this weekend as well. The main goal is to have clean sessions and get as many laps as possible in the bag, and deliver the job in qualifying and in the race.”

Kimi Antonelli responds to Toto Wolff’s “underwhelming” criticism after F1 Italian GP
Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Fabio di Giannantonio: “We made a bet, it worked” at Misano MotoGP test
2m ago
Fabio di Giannantonio, 2025 San Marino MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton sells stunning 15-car collection after new passion emerges
15m ago
Hamilton has sold his car collection
BSB News
Kyle Ryde on overturning BSB points deficit: “I’ve just rode really well”
25m ago
Kyle Ryde, 2025 Donington Park (2) BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
F1 News
Charles Leclerc clarifies Ferrari commitment - would he leave for F1 title shot?
37m ago
Charles Leclerc
WSBK News
Axel Bassani thinks he “found something for the next races” at Jerez WorldSBK test
1h ago
Axel Bassani, 2025 WorldSBK Jerez (September) test. Credit: Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team.

More News

F1 News
How F1 rivals reacted to Max Verstappen’s extra-curricular racing activities
1h ago
Verstappen will be back in F1 action in Baku
F1 News
Max Verstappen: Red Bull freedom “very important” after endurance racing debut
1h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
‘I’ve found a couple of things’ - Lewis Hamilton teases Ferrari progress
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
KTM chain fix: “I railed the kerb disgustingly - it stayed on!”
2h ago
Brad Binder, 2025 Misano MotoGP Test
F1 News
Lando Norris not shocked by backlash to McLaren team orders: ‘The world we live in’
2h ago
Lando Norris