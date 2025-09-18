Yuki Tsunoda bats away Red Bull exit talk: “Let them enjoy the rumours”

Yuki Tsunoda has his say on the rumours that he will be replaced by Isack Hadjar at Red Bull

Yuki Tsunoda
Yuki Tsunoda

Yuki Tsunoda has refused to be drawn into speculation over his future at Red Bull in F1.

German publication AMuS has claimed that Tsunoda is set to lose his Red Bull drive to Isack Hadjar for the 2026 F1 season.

Hadjar has enjoyed an excellent rookie season, out-performing Racing Bulls F1 teammate Liam Lawson.

As a result, Hadjar is expected to be promoted alongside Max Verstappen for 2026.

This leaves Tsunoda in a precarious position, as it’s unlikely he will return to RB, leaving him without a seat for next year.

Tsunoda was asked about the rumours ahead of this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

The Japanese driver seemed to be unaware of the latest speculation.

“I don’t know what rumours you’re talking about,” Tsunoda told reporters.

When informed, Tsunoda insisted that “it’s not the facts” and he’s focused on his own performance.

“I am only focused on what I can do,” Tsunoda added. “Even that situation last year I was only focused on my own performance. I was saying if I remember correctly the exact same things.

“It doesn’t matter. Rumours are rumours. It’s not the facts. Let them enjoy the rumours and I will just stick with it anyway.”

Tsunoda replaced Lawson at Red Bull after just two rounds in 2025.

Giving his perspective, Lawson said in the FIA press conference: "As drivers, the main thing for us is to be in Formula 1 so we're focused on securing a seat, and honestly that's my goal at the moment. 

“In terms of other teams, I think pretty much everyone's nearly either locked in or has a pretty good idea of what they're doing next year anyway. Right now it's mostly talks to Red Bull and trying to secure a seat where I am at the moment. Beyond that, I think right now it's at a point where I think most of them are pretty much gone, I would say."

Will Tsunoda talk to other F1 teams?

With Cadillac signing Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez, Tsunoda’s options for next year are very limited.

A reserve role at Aston Martin, given his Honda links, or potentially Haas, could be his best bet.

© XPB Images

However, Tsunoda is leaving negotiations to his representatives as he focuses on the job at hand.

“I don’t expect anything,” he added. “Like I said, it’s not my job to talk to other teams and everything.

“My only job is to drive fast and make the results. I will leave those things to my people, my team, who’s helping that and who is specifically there for. That’s why I will focus on myself, driving and make the progress each race which I am enjoying. I just keep doing that. Let them do their job.”

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

