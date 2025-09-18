The advice Pierre Gasly has offered Yuki Tsunoda amid Red Bull F1 slump

Pierre Gasly has been advising Yuki Tsunoda amid his Red Bull performance woes.

Gasly knows all about the pressure-cooker at Red Bull
Pierre Gasly has revealed he has been offering advice to former teammate Yuki Tsunoda amid his ongoing struggles at Red Bull.

Tsunoda has struggled to get to grips with Red Bull’s 2025 car and has just a single points finish across the last 10 grands prix, leaving his position within the team under threat.

One driver who knows all about the challenge and pressures that come with being Max Verstappen’s teammate is Gasly, who lasted just 12 races at Red Bull in 2019 before he was demoted to the junior team.

"Every single situation is quite specific, and we all manage it or process it in different ways,” Gasly said ahead of this weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

“I think it kind of depends how you are as an individual, as an athlete; what might work for you, what may not work for you, and the sort of support and environment you need around you.

"This is stuff that I talk with Yuki [about] obviously very openly, we have a good relationship and I think ultimately he needs to work out what's the best way of focusing on the performance.

“At the end of the day, the only thing that matters when you're in a competitive sport is the performance you put out there, and you've got to figure out, with the limitations you're facing, what's your best chances of displaying your skills in the in the best possible way.

"There's always going to be a lot of talks, a lot of noise around and that you need to find a way that it just doesn't get to your head.

“You’ve got to wake up every day thinking "how am I going to get better at what I'm doing", whether you're going through better times or challenging times, that's the only question that will push you forward.

"Hopefully that's what he manages to do until the end of the year.”

Yuki Tsunoda unfazed by speculation

According to reports, Red Bull have already decided to promote Isack Hadjar alongside Verstappen for 2026 following the Frenchman’s impressive rookie campaign.

Hajdar scored a maiden podium at the Dutch Grand Prix with a superb drive to third and sits ninth in the championship for Racing Bulls, 26 points clear of 19th-placed Tsunoda.

The Japanese driver appeared unfazed as he attempted to brush off the rampant speculation that Hadjar could take his seat.

“I’m only focused on what I can do,” Tsunoda said on Thursday. “Even in that situation last year, I was only focused on performance and I was saying exactly the same thing.

“It doesn’t matter, these rumours. They are rumours, it is not a fact. Let them enjoy these rumours.” 

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

