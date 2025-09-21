Max Verstappen equals Lewis Hamilton milestone with crushing Azerbaijan GP F1 win

Max Verstappen continued his remarkable 2025 F1 season by taking his fourth victory of the year.

Like at Monza, Verstappen dominated the race from pole position, winning by over 14 seconds.

Verstappen controlled the race from the front, leading every lap and taking the fastest lap in the process.

The 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix was Verstappen’s sixth grand slam of the year.

What is a Grand Slam in F1?

A grand slam in F1 is achieved by a driver who wins a grand prix from pole position.

They must lead every lap of the race and set the fastest lap.

Jim Clark had the most F1 grand slams - eight - between 1962 and 1965, all driving for Lotus.

In terms of the current grid, Lewis Hamilton and Verstappen are now level with six apiece.

Verstappen’s first grand slam came at the 2021 Austrian Grand Prix in his first title-winning year.

His second came at the 2022 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola.

Verstappen scored two grand slams in 2023 - Spain and Qatar.

The Dutchman’s fifth grand slam came at the season-opening 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Verstappen celebrates his fourth win of 2025

This weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix is the sixth grand slam of his career, two behind Clark now.

Reflecting on his latest win, Verstappen said in parc ferme: “This weekend has been incredible for us. Monza was already great but for us to win here is fantastic.

“The car was working really well on both compounds. We had clean air all the time, so you could look after your tyres, and it was pretty straightforward.

“It’s never easy around here, very windy today, so the car was moving around a lot. I’m incredibly happy with this performance.”

Verstappen is now just 69 points behind Oscar Piastri with seven rounds remaining.

When asked if Red Bull can keep up this level of pace, Verstappen added: “It's difficult to say at the moment but, for sure, the last two weekends have been amazing for us. Singapore is a challenge again with the high downforce.”