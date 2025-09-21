Why Oscar Piastri won’t serve Baku F1 jump start penalty in Singapore

Oscar Piastri will not carry his unserved jump start penalty into the next race in Singapore.

Piastri
Piastri

Oscar Piastri will escape a grid drop at the Singapore Grand Prix despite failing to serve a jump start penalty in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Championship leader Piastri crashed out on the opening lap of Sunday’s race in Baku to compound an uncharacteristically sloppy weekend from the Australian, who has seen his championship lead cut to 25 points.

The race-ending accident came after Piastri had fallen to the very back of the field after jumping the start on what would become a disastrous opening lap.

Piastri was seen edging forwards before the lights went on, before stopping his McLaren which caused it to go into anti-stall.

The incident was investigated by the Baku stewards, who issued Piastri with a five-second time penalty.

However, the penalty went unserved due to Piastri crashing out.

Crucially for Piastri, this will not be converted into a grid penalty for the next race in Singapore.

F1’s sporting regulations state that if a driver is unable to serve a penalty because of being unclassified or a retirement then “the stewards may impose a grid place penalty on the driver at their next race”.

But the FIA’s stewards’ guidelines, which was published after the Canadian Grand Prix earlier this year, explains why Piastri will not have to carry the penalty onto the next round.

It states: “In cases where there is a single 5s penalty which a driver is unable to serve due to retirement, the Stewards will not convert that into a grid penalty for a subsequent race. However, if there is more than one penalty, the Stewards may convert the 5s (and other) penalties into a grid penalty.”

Fernando Alonso was also handed a five-second time penalty for jumping the start.

The Aston Martin driver accepted he had edged forward before the lights went out in reaction to Piastri rolling forward ahead of him.

Piastri only has himself to blame

Piastri admitted he only had himself to blame for the series of unusual errors.

"Certainly not my finest moment. I just anticipated the start too much. A silly, simple error really with that,” he told Sky Sports F1.

"The crash - just didn’t anticipate the dirty air in the way I should have. Clearly went into the corner way too hot and that was that.

“The grip level was low but I should know that. So, I’m certainly not blaming it on anything other than myself. Just didn’t make the judgement calls that I need to at the right time, and that’s obviously disappointing."

In this article

Why Oscar Piastri won’t serve Baku F1 jump start penalty in Singapore
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Lando Norris dismisses "missed opportunity" narrative: "I did the best I could"
1m ago
Lando Norris
F1 News
Toto Wolff reveals how close George Russell was to being benched in Baku
21m ago
Russell battled illness all weekend in Baku
F1 News
Radio call reveals Lewis Hamilton failed to follow Ferrari team order
55m ago
Lewis Hamilton finished one place ahead of Charles Leclerc
F1 News
Max Verstappen equals Lewis Hamilton milestone with crushing Azerbaijan GP F1 win
1h ago
Max Verstappen
F1 News
Why Oscar Piastri won’t serve Baku F1 jump start penalty in Singapore
1h ago
Piastri

More News

F1 News
Oscar Piastri finds “silver lining” after “simple mistakes” led to Azerbaijan GP disaster
1h ago
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
Carlos Sainz hails milestone Williams podium as “best” of his F1 career
1h ago
Sainz celebrates his first podium with Williams
F1 News
F1 world championship points standings after 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix
2h ago
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris
F1 Results
F1 Azerbaijan GP - Race Results: Max Verstappen wins, Oscar Piastri crashes
2h ago
Verstappen celebrates his fourth win of 2025
BSB Results
2025 British Superbikes: Assen - Race Results (2)
3h ago
Christian Iddon, BSB, 2025