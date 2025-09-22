Helmut Marko sets Red Bull target ‘to make McLaren nervous’ in F1 title race

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Helmut Marko believes Red Bull’s performance at the Singapore Grand Prix will determine whether they can make McLaren “nervous” in this year’s F1 title race.

McLaren are set to clinch their 10th F1 constructors’ championship at the Marina Bay Street Circuit next time out.

It means attention will quickly turn to the drivers’ championship battle.

Max Verstappen’s fourth victory of the season in Baku on Sunday means he sits just 69 points behind Oscar Piastri with seven rounds remaining.

Until recently, it seemed a foregone conclusion that this year’s F1 title fight would be between the two McLarens.

However, Red Bull’s improved competitiveness, combined with more frequent errors from the McLaren pair, means Verstappen has an outside shot at a fifth world title.

Speaking before Sunday’s race in Azerbaijan, McLaren boss Andrea Stella warned Verstappen is still a serious threat.

“A firm YES. Can you write it in capitals? Because it was quoted in capitals,” he said, as quoted by Motorsport.com.

“Of course, of course. We don’t have to forget that first of all he’s Max Verstappen – world champion for the last four years – in a fast car.

“Like I said before, there are races where McLaren may not enjoy any advantage from a competitiveness point of view.”

Marko: “Maybe we can start dreaming”

Red Bull’s return to form has coincided with two circuits which require low downforce.

The next race in Singapore is an entirely different challenge, with sweltering hot temperatures and high downforce required.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen

Marko believes what happens in Singapore will decide whether Red Bull “can start dreaming” about a fifth title for Verstappen.

“What Andrea said is very optimistic, but I hope he’s right,” he told De Telegraaf. “The gap is still big, and it’s not often that a McLaren doesn’t finish the race. But we’ll see. If we’re competitive in Singapore in two weeks’ time, maybe we can start dreaming.

“Not only is it a different circuit, but it’s also boiling hot. Our car doesn’t always like that either. Singapore will be the benchmark for where we really stand. And we’ve always said: we have to be as close as possible to McLaren to make them nervous.”

