Red Bull hit rare milestone as all four drivers score points at Azerbaijan GP

Red Bull pulled off a rare achievement at the 2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix as all four of their drivers finished inside the points.

Max Verstappen enjoyed a dominant race at the Baku City Circuit on Sunday.

Verstappen controlled the race from pole position, ultimately winning by over 14 seconds ahead of George Russell.

The other three Red Bull-backed drivers all had strong races too.

Liam Lawson finished fifth – the best result of his F1 career so far – just ahead of Yuki Tsunoda.

Tsunoda’s P6 finish was his highest since joining Red Bull this year.

Isack Hadjar finished 10th – picking up a single championship point – but was left to rue a mistake at Turn 16 early on, which cost him positions to Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris.

Remarkably, as per F1 Guy Dan on X, it’s the first time all four Red Bull-backed drivers have finished in the top 10 since the 2020 Russian Grand Prix.

In Sochi, Verstappen finished second behind Valtteri Bottas.

Daniil Kvyat finished eighth ahead of Pierre Gasly, in the second AlphaTauri, who was ninth.

Red Bull’s Alex Albon rounded out the top 10 in Russia.

Red Bull set to make key driver decision for 2026

With all of Red Bull’s drivers performing, it will make their decision for 2026 even harder.

Red Bull are yet to decide who will be Verstappen’s teammate.

As it stands, all signs are pointing towards it being Hadjar following his impressive rookie season.

That means Tsunoda and Lawson are fighting over the lead Racing Bulls seat.

Red Bull are expected to make a decision by the end of October, giving Tsunoda and Lawson a few more rounds to impress.

In this article

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

